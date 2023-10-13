Spoilers: Gerry on The Bachelor spin-off, The Golden Bachelor 2023, picks his ideal match. Just one lady won over Gerry’s heart, but who does The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner end up with? Reality Steve spoilers reveal who The Golden Bachelor whittled his final woman down to in the big finale.

Twelve women signed up for ABC‘s new show, The Golden Bachelor. Gerry Turner, 72, is on the search for love after his wife died following 40 blissful years of marriage together. He managed to eliminate several ladies on his lookout for his ideal match: a fitness fanatic and a woman he kissed straight away…

Who does Gerry on The Golden Bachelor pick?

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry ends up having to pick between two women, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Gist. The latter is a financial service professional while Leslie shares Gerry’s passion for fitness.

Theresa is 70 years old, while Leslie is 64. Rumor has it among fans that Gerry and Theresa, who has been divorced twice, have been spotted together since filming wrapped.

One fan said to Theresa: “I don’t know you, but I’m rooting for you because you seem very nice and ‘normal’ with a love for family like Gerry has.” She replied: “It’s actually so true. I’m all about my family.”

The Golden Bachelor 2023 spoilers: Reality Steve

Those wondering who won The Golden Bachelor 2023 can rest knowing that Faith, Theresa, and Leslie will make it to hometowns, according to Reality Steve. He met their families from August 19 to 23.

After Faith was eliminated, the Final Rose Ceremony was reportedly filmed on August 31. The New York Times revealed he relocated to Los Angeles for just over a month of filming in late July.

“I think that a fantasy suite for someone of my age may look quite different,” Gerry told Entertainment Tonight, adding that “the activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s.”

It all started with a kiss

Theresa Gist is the only contestant to receive a kiss with Gerry in the first episode. The two sat on a bench while Gerry brought her a cupcake to celebrate her birthday, which coincided with her arrival.

He asked her if she’d help get icing off his face, to which she says “Yes!” So, he promptly takes a very messy bite of the cupcake and has her… kiss it off.

Gerry and fitness instructor Leslie, however, bonded over their hearing aids. She then kissed him on the cheek. Gerry is also looking for someone who likes to stay active, like Leslie.

