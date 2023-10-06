Marina on The Golden Bachelor had to leave the show after just one week of getting to know Gerry Turner. He was super understanding. What happened to Marina on The Golden Bachelor?

She quickly became a fan favorite in the line-up for ABC‘s The Golden Bachelor season 1. However, Marina suddenly had to up and leave. She FaceTimed Gerry following her exit…

Meet Marina on The Golden Bachelor

Marina, a 60-year-old Sri Lankan native, has a son and a daughter. Based in Los Angeles, she is an educator and is described as “the perfect combination of strong, compassionate, and cool.”

She was missing from episode 2’s rose ceremony and didn’t appear to be in the mansion. A woman of the world, Marina has traveled to over 34 countries and wants to find her perfect travel buddy!

The Golden Bachelor star has three master’s degrees and two adorable fur babies. In her spare time, Marina enjoys taking spin classes, hiking, cooking, and going for long drives.

What happened to Marina on The Golden Bachelor?

Marina had to leave The Golden Bachelor for an urgent family matter. Marina revealed what happened on Instagram, writing that it was “hard” to leave the show but that “choosing family was not.”

She shared a video of a deleted scene which saw her reveal to Gerry the unfortunate news. The host was seen telling Gerry: “Marina’s had a situation with her family back home. She’s no longer here now.”

Marina told Gerry: “I’m a single mom and I had to choose my family, and you know support my family’s needs at this time. I am sorry that I had to leave but at the same time, I had to get my priorities straight.”

Gerry ‘respects’ Marina for leaving

A concerned Gerry reassured Marina that he believes family is the number one priority. He told Marina that he “respects” her and that her “commitment” to family “overrides” other everything else.

He said: “I really respect what you’ve done. I agree with you 100 percent that you needed to put your family’s needs before everything else. You have my prayers and support.”

Marina admits she “really needed to hear that” regarding what happened and wishes him well on his journey to find love. She added that there are “beautiful women with beautiful souls” on the line-up.

