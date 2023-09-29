Roberta Zaktzer on The Golden Bachelor received a tribute from the show’s premiere episode on ABC. Her friend, Ellen, gave Roberta a shout-out as the show’s longtime fan and friend of 60 years. Sadly, fans were brought to tears after finding out, at the end of the episode, that Roberta had passed away.

The Golden Bachelor introduced Gerry Turner to the ABC dating series, as the senior show finally hit our screens on Thursday night. When the second woman in the line-up got out of the limo, Ellen gave a shout-out to her best friend, Roberta Zaktzer. So, who was Roberta?

Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who was Roberta on The Golden Bachelor?

Roberta Zaktzer, who The Golden Bachelor star Ellen shouted out, was born in 1952 and died in 2023. She sadly passed away following her cancer journey before the new season began.

The ABC series has dedicated the first season to her. Roberta was a longtime fan of the show who would often tune into The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with Ellen, a contestant on the series.

Roberta worked as an Executive General Adjuster for AIG from November 2013 until her death. From New Jersey, she was formerly a Complex Director for the company from July 2007 before she got a new role.

Ellen’s best friend of 60 years

Ellen’s best friend Roberta, 71, was in her life for 60 years. She was single, lived in Freeport, New York, and has an Instagram page that can be found at @robertaz18.

Roberta leaves behind a daughter, Stephanie Esposita, who said that “mom is cheering you on” via Instagram Story when she tuned in to see Ellen receiving a rose from Gerry Turner.

A graduate of Valley Stream South High School, Roberta died of cancer on September 10, 2023. Roberta had convinced Ellen to sign up for the show. Before Roberta’s passing, Ellen wrote:

“Hi. I want to tell you about my best friend Roberta for 60 years. Good times and bad, happy and sad, it’s a friendship that will last a lifetime. We watched the bachelor together from the very beginning. She convinced me to apply for the Golden Bachelor and here I am because of her. She’s going through some difficult times now and I want her to know that true friendship is precious. Thank you Roberta. I’m here because you believed in me and and I believe in you too. Love you bestie!❤️”

Bachelor fans pay tribute

Bachelor viewers were reduced to tears after finding out that Roberta had passed away. Many emotional watchers took to social media to pay tribute to the longtime fan.

One viewer wrote: “ROBERTA DIED? I’m a mess. Rest in peace. I love how beautifully her friend honored her. #TheGoldenBachelor.”

Another penned on Twitter: “YOU CAN’T JUST TELL ME ROBERTA DIED AT THE END OF THIS AND EXPECT ME TO BE OKAY #TheGoldenBachelor.”

“ROBERTA DIED ??? THIS IS TOO MUCH FOR ME TO HANDLE,” reacted a fellow viewer.

