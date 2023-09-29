The Golden Bachelor’s wife, Toni Turner, is on fans’ minds as he looks for love on ABC’s dating series. Gerry Turner’s wife’s photos show them smiling. What happened to The Golden Bachelor Gerry’s wife?

Making history as the eldest star to ever feature on The Bachelor spin-off, The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner spent 40 years of marriage with his late wife, Toni Turner. They share four daughters together, who convinced him to apply for the ABC series. Gerry opened up about Toni Turner’s obituary from 2017.

Who was The Golden Bachelor’s wife?

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner’s wife was Toni Turner. They were married for 43 years and met in high school, welcoming two daughters together, Jenny Young and Angie Warner.

Gerry spoke of his late wife in a People interview: “She’d worked her whole life, getting to that spot where she deserved her time in retirement and her time of fun, and she got cheated out of it.”

He and Toni wed in 1972 and raised two daughters. Gerry said on The Golden Bachelor preview clip: “We had an idea of our dream house, so when Toni retired in May in 2017, we bought our dream house.”

What happened to Toni Turner?

Gerry Turner’s wife died in 2017. She unexpectedly became ill and died soon after. Jerry sold the lake house where he planned to retire with his wife and sought grief counseling.

Turner noted the couple closed on their new home on June 6, 2017, but “from June 6th on, it didn’t go according to plan at all.” His wife became sick, and “her situation got worse over a couple of weeks.”

Gerry took his wife to the emergency room on July 7, and they learned it was a bacterial infection that was driving her illness. The infection impacted both her liver and kidneys, and sadly, Toni died on July 15.

Photos of Gerry Turner’s wife were shared on The Golden Bachelor, which show she had a short dark-haired bob. He said they had “wonderful years” together as a married couple.

Gerry has four daughters

Gerry is a father to two daughters, who encouraged him to sign up for The Golden Bachelor. Payton and Charlee Young are his granddaughters, who are both Jenny’s two daughters.

Turner’s daughters were the ones who nudged him to apply for The Golden Bachelor. As they opened up about doing the show, Angie said, “This isn’t to replace her, but to find somebody that makes you happy.”

Angie added, “My dad is just such a fun guy, so personable and lovable. He’s so kind and he has so much to give. He just deserves to find that in somebody else.”

