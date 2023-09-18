TOWIE star Harry Derbridge’s new boyfriend, Joe Blackman, has finally made his debut on the ITVBe show. They went public on Instagram with their relationship just months ago. So who is Harry’s beau?

Harry Derbridge has finally found his life partner, months after having a brief romance with The Only Way is Essex star Junaid Ahmed. He introduced Joe to TOWIE on the September 17, 2023, episode. Harry has also gone public with Joe on Instagram, but Joe is no stranger to being famous…

Photo by HGL/GC Images

TOWIE: Who is Harry’s boyfriend?

Harry Derbridge’s boyfriend is Joe Blackman. He is a 24-year-old digital creator and TikTok star who made his debut on TOWIE on September 17 and is a father of son, Daice Frank-Blackman.

At the beginning of July, Harry and Joe went Instagram-official. Joe is “obsessed” with Harry, and vice versa, while he has become close to one of Harry’s best friends, Amy Childs.

From Brentwood, Essex, Joe shares his son with a childhood friend who he began dating when he was 15, before he told her he was gay. He told LadBible that he knew he was gay “ever since [he] was little.”

Joe Blackman is already famous

Joe has at least 53K followers on TikTok, where he shares his daily life as a gay, single father. A recent video saw him open up to his son about “how he ended up with a man.”

He was in an on-off relationship with his son’s mother until 2020, for eight years. Now, he documents life as a young parent, alongside his job as a fully-qualified Essex-based hairstylist.

Harry often features in his boyfriend’s videos. Joe has received a lot of praise for embracing fatherhood but often finds himself explaining how he fathered a son to confused followers.

Harry and Junaid’s brief romance

Junaid, whom Harry briefly dated, met Joe on the recent TOWIE episode. Back in April 2023, they were rumoured to have developed a romance but decided they were better off as friends.

He told Harry in the recent episode, “You told me you got the ick,” but he responded: “I definitely have not got the ick with Joe. I’m really happy with him.” Junaid said, “No, I want you to be happy with him.”

They argued when Harry asked Junaid if he was jealous of Joe. Junaid responded, “Jealous of him? I work hard, I’ve got my own place.” However, Harry said Junaid’s circle was “getting small” and walked away.

