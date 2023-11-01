The View fans are loving the 2023 Halloween costumes as Whoopi, Joy, and co channel different Disney characters on their talk show. The spookiest night of the year had some viewers super excited to see what The View was going to bring, others were disappointed by the ladies’ acting scenes, dubbing the skits “cheesy.”

As the ABC talk show continues its 27th season this year, the ladies jazzed up their attire and reinvented the set for October 31. The View stars also headed to Disney World and welcomed comic Roy Wood Jr and TV personality Marc Summers onto the show for the Halloween special.

Credit: The View YouTube channel

The View Halloween costumes 2023

This Halloween, the ladies on The View dressed up as different Disney characters.

Joy Behar was 101 Dalmations’ Cruella de Vil, and Alyssa Farah Griffin dressed up as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin.

Sunny Hostin dressed up as Avatar’s Neytiri, Ana Navarro played Encanto’s Mirabel Madrigal, Sara Haines was Up’s Carl Fredricksen, and Whoopi Goldberg was Tour Guide Barbie from Toy Story 2.

The View’s make up team deserve props

The View’s co-hosts blew viewers away with their “incredible” looks this year.

Many fans took to comments sections online to remark how impressed they were with the total “transformations” of the cast.

One person wrote: “Sunny is stunning as an Avatar. Alyssa is so cute as Jasmine. And Sara! The make up team need mad respect. Joy is so fitting as Cruella. Ana looks so festive. And Whoopi! Great costume ideas!”

Another said: “All of the ladies look incredible. I have to give it to Sunny & Sara though, they completely transformed themselves.”

More said how much they love to see the talk show celebrating the spooky occasion: “Every year you guys are outstanding. I love the Halloween View.”

Credit: The View YouTube channel

Fans ‘delight’ at Sunny’s ‘revenge’

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin visit Walt Disney World during the Halloween special.

The October 31 episode sees the ladies show off their acting skills as Sunny gets “revenge” on her co-stars.

Some fans loved the skit, tweeting: “Watching Sunny‘s Halloween revenge on Sara and Alyssa at Disney World, I’m delighted!”

While others dubbed the scenes “cheesy” on Twitter.

More fans commented that the Halloween shows are “always amazing,” while more commended Sunny for her acting talents.

Another said: “What a fun episode. Things are so horrible news wise and while I love The View doing serious convos, we kind of need these laughs too.”