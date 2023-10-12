The View host Ana Navarro has doubled down on her criticism of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s relationship on Twitter. It comes after she accused the actress of using their marriage to generate publicity for her upcoming memoir.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s romance has had its fair share of debate; from her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, to Will’s infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap, the couple have stayed together through thick and thin.

On Wednesday, Jada dropped a massive bombshell on The Today Show when she revealed that they had been living separately for nearly seven years.

The ladies of The View chimed in on the situation, during which Ana Navarro admitted that she has had enough of the Smiths’ relationship deets.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

The View’s Ana Navarro says Jada Pinkett Smith is dropping bombshells for a payday

If you haven’t heard what Jada exactly said about her marriage, let us keep you up to date. The Red Table Talk host admitted that she and Will separated after they were “exhausted with trying” to make their marriage work by 2016, but never divorced. They have lived apart for years.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” she told Hoda Kotb. “And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

It confirms that Jada and August’s entanglement took place when she was separated from Will.

After watching the Today interview, Ana Navarro criticized: “Why do I know so much about these people’s marriage? Literally, I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I do about my own damn marriage.”

She just wants to watch Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air in peace, people!

The timing of Jada’s announcement is also questionable, says Ana, who suggested that the Matrix actress is purposefully using her love life to create conversation amid her memoir media tour.

“I think she’s having a relationship with her bank account,” Navarro added. “Because every time she needs to increase the ratings of her Red Table, every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells, I find it unseemly.”

Joy Behar, meanwhile, called the move “smart”.

Ana Navarro can’t believe the Smiths ‘aren’t schtupping’

Ana is just as surprised as the rest of the internet and she took to Twitter to comment on the Smiths further.

“You telling me, he slapped the s*** out of Chris Rock, ruined his career, got banned from Oscars, swept us all up in the drama, and they’re not even schtupping. Not even for seven years?”

Schtupping is another word for physical intimacy.

Jada’s confession comes as a shock since Will wasted no time in defending Jada at the Oscars.

The View hosts also alleged that the slap may have been motivated by Chris Rock previously pursuing Jada when divorce rumors circulated.

“He called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out,'” Jada recalled to People. “And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”