The Voice returns with season 24 in September and it has recruited new and familiar faces as the 2023 judges.

Just four months after Gina Miles was crowned the winner of The Voice season 23, the celebrity judges are gearing up to swivel their red chairs once again.

19-year-old Gina competed as a member of Niall Horan‘s team, making him the winning coach in his debut season. So, will the new coach be swiping the achievement from the One Direction star in series 24?

Credit The Voice YouTube channel

Meet the judges of The Voice 2023

John Legend

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House

John Legend returns for his eighth series after taking a break in season 23. He first appeared on the NBC show as an advisor in season 12 and then became an official coach in season 16.

The All Of You crooner briefly stepped away from The Voice to focus on his family and new album. He and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine, in January 2023 and a son via surrogacy in June.

John, 44, has only won once – in season 16 – with Maelyn Jarmon.

Niall Horan

Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Niall Horan is the youngest coach this season and it marks his second series. He joined in season 23 and won with Gina Miles.

Gwen Stefani

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

Blake Shelton may have left, but his wife Gwen Stefani is returning to the red chairs. It is her seventh season as a coach, but she appeared in two series as a part-time advisor.

Like John, the No Doubt singer has only been victorious once; she took the crown in season 19 thanks to Carter Rubin, who at 15 years old was the youngest male winner in the show’s history. He tied with past female winner Brynn Cartelli (season 14).

Reba McEntire

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage

When one country star leaves, another fills in their shoes. The fourth and final judge is none other than the “Queen of Country” herself, Reba McEntire.

Reba was unveiled as the newcomer in May 2023 after appearing in season 23 as a mega mentor. As Blake’s replacement, she has a big spot to fill since he is the most successful coach so far with nine wins.

“The country lane – I’m taking over for Blake so I’m gonna represent country music. [He’s got] big boots,” McEntire told People. “I don’t know what size those boots are, but they’re big, so I’m gonna really work hard to make him proud,” she said of Shelton, who left after 23 seasons.

Blake also approves of Reba taking over: “Well there’s a couple of things about Reba that makes her so special,” Shelton said. “First of all, she’s just so authentic. I don’t know anybody country, or on the planet, [who is more authentic than] Reba, and that’s just the truth, but the other thing is her talent.”

He continued: “So many more people are going to realize what an incredible vocalist she is because she’s going to, as a coach on this show, perform at times, you know, and it’s just, it’s shocking what an incredible singer she is.”

Why did Blake Shelton leave The Voice?

Shelton first announced he was stepping away from the show in October 2022 via Instagram.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” he wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

He added: ”It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best.”

Blake is now prioritizing his family, particularly his stepsons. He married fellow judge Gwen in 2021.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he explained. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?'”

Shelton said: “I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time.”

Blake was a member of the original lineup, alongside Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine. 16 musical talents have joined the singer over the years, including Gwen, whom he first met on the show.

The Voice season 24 premieres Monday, September 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.