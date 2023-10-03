Stunning the Voice judges with her “beautiful” vocals during the show’s 24th season is Rudi. She stepped on stage during the show’s blind auditions and sang her heart out. As she rakes in compliments from all four judges, fans think they recognize the star from The Bachelor.

Bringing her “joyful energy” to the stage, singer Rudi had the audience at home in awe of her talent. She also had the Voice coaches fighting over her. However, there was one judge in particular that she wanted to guide her through the competition.

John Fleenor via Getty Images

Meet The Voice’s Rudi

Rudi Gutierrez showed up and showed out during her The Voice audition on October 2.

The 28-year-old musician chose to give her rendition of Lesley Gore’s You Don’t Own Me.

Following her four-chair turn from the judges, Niall Horan described her performance as “insane” and said that he envisioned her “going all the way” on the NBC show.

Rudi hails from San Antonio, Texas, and explained that she wasn’t making much money as a musician so she had to move back home and work at her dad’s autobody shop for some time.

Fans remember Rudi from The Bachelor

Rudi’s identity was a mystery to The Voice’s coaches before they turned their chairs in episode 3.

As the 28-year-old sang her heart out, some viewers recognized her from another reality TV show.

She was one of the contestants who took part in The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart season 1.

During her time on The Bachelor spin-off show, Rudi formed a romance with Matt Ranaudo. The two left the series in week 6 and didn’t make it to the final.

They also went their separate ways and are no longer in a relationship following the 2020 show.

Rudi is a ‘full package deal’

Judging by her feedback on The Voice, it’s no secret the Rudi impressed the judges with her audition performance.

Gwen Stefani described the singer as a “full package deal,” and it looks like Rudi has always been destined for stardom per her throwback Instagram posts.

Fans took to the comments section of Rudi’s The Voice audition video to write that she “killed it,” and more hailed her a “queen.”

Others are already predicting that the 28-year-old will win the whole show: “Let’s go Rudi!!!! Winner right there!”

WATCH THE VOICE USA MONDAYS AT 8/7C ON NBC