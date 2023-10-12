TJ Dinch hops over to Southern Charm from his usual Bravo show in 2023 as he stars alongside Taylor Ann Green and co in season 9. The Southern Hospitality star is Leva Bonaparte’s right-hand man and it looks like he’s besties with some of the other Charmers, too.

Southern Charm kicked off season 9 on September 14 and welcomes back familiar faces including Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, and Madison LeCroy. Although season 9’s early episodes see some drama play out between Olivia, Austen, Shep, and Taylor. There are rumors circulating that Taylor has set her sights elsewhere, and the mystery man is linked to TJ.

TJ on Southern Charm

Although TJ Dinch rose to fame on Southern Hospitality, he’s now appearing on Southern Charm in 2023.

The Bravo star hails from Virginia and moved to Charleston after setting his sights on the food and drinks industry there.

TJ works as a bartender and works at Leva Bonaparte’s nightclub Republic Garden and Lounge.

His Bravo bio reads: “TJ makes it his personal mission to protect Leva’s business and her brand.”

TJ’s roommate and Taylor rumors

TJ is close friends with Charmers including Taylor and Leva. He took to his Instagram stories in October 2023 to share that he was on a dinner date with Taylor and Bravo star Samantha Feher, too.

With TJ and Taylor having a close bond, it appears that rumors are now circulating that she is dating his “roommate.”

A report from Reality Blurb claims that a man Taylor has been seen kissing on her IG Stories is someone who houseshares with TJ.

Taylor is dating in season 9

The Southern Charm season 9 trailer sees Taylor go on a date with newcomer to the show Jarrett Thomas.

However, Taylor is also caught up in other dating drama which Olivia describes as: “…messy,” and “…not good.”

Speaking to Shep, Olivia says: “Taylor told me she and Austen had a conversation about possibly being in a relationship.”

He replied: “Maybe she just needed some arms to run into. But, for him to be those arms, considering you and me, is f***ing reprehensible.”

