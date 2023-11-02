Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss rocked the world in early March and although it has been seven months, tough questions have continued to bombard the Vanderpump Rules star as he attempts to rebuild his reputation. Taking to his podcast on Thursday, Tom, 40, answered an “invasive” question on why he remained with Ariana Madix despite being in Hollywood’s glamorous circle.

Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval felt Ariana Madix relationship was ‘a part of his identity’

On the latest episode of Everybody Loves Tom, a fan wondered why the TV star continued dating Ariana for nine years despite being surrounded by potential partners in show business.

“It was baffling to me why you would stay with someone for so long who refused to be intimate,” they said. “You’re in Hollywood, you’re a great-looking guy surrounded by great-looking women. It seems like you had a lot of other options.”

“Yes, being in Hollywood, there are a lot of people out here,” Tom answered. “We were in a bubble, it’s not like I can be fishing or anything like that. I also was in a state of mind where I didn’t really understand or accept thinking outside of my relationship.”

The Bravo celebrity continued: “I had pretty much come like, ‘This is it,’ until that happened with Raquel.”

Tom went on to confess how he felt his former romance was “a part of my identity”.

“Everybody knew me as that. I’m not on anybody’s radar that way and nobody was on my radar that way,” he added. “I think that probably had a lot to do with why this thing with Raquel was so unexpected.”

The singer admitted he was insecure, had low self-worth, and felt undesirable so attention from other women led to his infidelity.

During season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval complained to Ariana about having sex four times a year, which she disputed on the Call Me Daddy podcast. Ariana clarified they were more intimate than viewers were led to believe.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

He’s glad to see his ex thriving

Speaking about his self-worth, the former SUR bartender alleges that it stemmed from being “put down and made to feel stupid” during Pump Rules filming. Nevertheless, Tom Sandoval is glad that despite the media scrutiny in 2023, Ariana has somewhat benefitted from the scandal.

“Yeah it’s horrible, I can’t change the past, but it’s at least endearing to see positive things come out of it,” he said. “Us breaking up and me being the ultimate villain makes her the ultimate hero because the relationship was ending.”

Tom is staying single to take monogamy seriously

Don’t expect Tom the bachelor to find his special someone anytime soon. The Bravo star claims he plans to take monogamy seriously in the future so is staying single right now to figure out his needs.

It comes one month after he was spotted dancing with a mystery brunette at a Nashville bar. The pair left together but it’s unknown how things ended. Tom was also seen holding hands with singer-songwriter Tii in August.