Tommy Fury on Love Island Games is the moment fans hope for after the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight. When did Tommy Fury go on Love Island? Some say he’s famous for the show rather than boxing.

Twitter is filled with fans reacting to the explosive KSI vs Tommy Fury fight on Saturday, October 14. With Love Island Games only just around the corner, heads are turning to the new Peacock show. Longtime boxing fans say that Tommy should retire from the sport and join the new cast.

Tommy Fury ‘should join’ Love Island Games

Fans who watched Tommy beat KSI in the latest Misfits boxing fight are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the new Love Island Games… and they want him in the cast.

One wrote: “Tommy Fury gotta retire from boxing and participate in the Love Island All-Stars game.” Another simply penned: “Tommy should be on Love Island games.”

Before the fight, someone said: “Even if Tommy loses he’s still got Molly Mae and surely can get a last-minute call up to Love Island All-Star games #KSIFury.”

Throwback to Tommy on the dating show

Tommy met his fiance Molly Mae on Love Island. He got to know Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan, but it was Molly Mae who he had his eyes set on, from the moment she walked in as a bombshell.

During Casa Amor, Tommy held Molly Mae’s teddy, Ellie Bellie, in his hand when she walked in single. He also chose to stay single, and they both slept on the day beds during the few days away from each other.

Many were skeptical of Molly Mae and Tommy’s romance, including Anton, who thought she was using him. However, the two have continued to stay together and now have a daughter together, Bambi.

Love Island Games hits Peacock exclusively on Wednesday, November 1. Maya Jama is the host of the Fiji-based reality show, where stars from previous seasons will get a second chance at love.

Some of Tommy’s co-stars from the 2019 season are appearing, including Curtis Pritchard. After their ITV debut, Tommy and Curtis were best friends and had their own boxing show.

Other confirmed Love Island Games cast members are Megan Barton-Hanson, Georgia Steel, Eyal Booker, Jack Fowler, Mike Boateng, Toby Aromolaran, Liberty Poole, and Scott van-der-Sluis.

