Dancing with the Stars returned this September with a star-studded cast and many familiar faces in its line-up of professional dancers. As Xochitl Gomez, Mauricio Umansky, Lele Pons, and co take to the dance floor, fans want to know where Tony Dovolani is.

World-champion ballroom dancer Tony first appeared on Dancing with the Stars almost 20 years ago. Nowadays his life away from the show still involves dancing. However, he waltzed away from DWTS around five years back. Let’s find out more about Tony following his time away from the show.

Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Where is Tony Dovolani from Dancing with the Stars?

In 2017, Tony took to Instagram to reveal that he wouldn’t be returning to Dancing with the Stars season 24.

Despite taking a step away from the ABC show, Tony still continued teaching people to dance.

He also said that he was set to do some traveling across the USA in his Instagram post.

Since his departure announcement, Tony hasn’t been seen on DWTS.

He joined DWTS decades ago

Back in 2006, Dancing with the Stars season 2 premiered, and Tony was cast to dance alongside his celebrity partner, Stacy Keibler. The two came in third place.

Tony also had more success with his other celebrity partners including Melissa Rycroft. The two were crowned season 15’s All-Stars Mirror Ball Trophy Champions.

Wendy Williams, Kate Gosselin, Audrina Patridge, Nene Leakes, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann were also partnered with Tony during their time on the show.

‘Door is always open’ for Tony

Although Tony two-stepped away from Dancing with the Stars six years ago, he’s since given an update on his relationship with the show.

In a 2020 interview with Dance Dish Media, Tony said that he could always go back to DWTS if he wanted to:

“Let me put it this way: they don’t need a contract to have me. I love Dancing With the Stars and it’s been a part of my life for a very long time. We’ve never ever spoken to each other in a contracted way and we never will. The door is always open.”

Tony is still clearly a member of the DWTS family. Following the untimely passing of Suzanne Somers in October 2023, Tony took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actress and author.

Dedicating a post to his former dance partner, Tony wrote: “RIP Suzanne Somers what an honor getting to know you #danceinheaven beautiful human being so saddened by this news.”

The two appeared on the show together in 2015 during season 20 and were the fourth couple eliminated.

