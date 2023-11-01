Tony Raines on The Challenge has donned Paulie Calafiore for his Halloween outfit, fans joke. Viewers are ‘cackling’ over the hilarious costume. The main laughing factor? It’s a Barbie-inspired Ken outfit.

The former cast member of The Challenge took to Instagram to get followers to guess who he was dressed as. Tony Raines wore a blonde wig, a small white jacket, and a floral top with shades. An entire Reddit thread was launched – and fans are screaming over the hilarious idea.

Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Tony Raines ‘dons Paulie Calafiore’

Tony Raines has been jokily accused of dressing as his co-star on The Challenge, Paulie Calafiore. He dressed as Ken for Halloween but the blond wig has fans cackling over its similarities to Paulie’s hair!

Paulie often wears fur with his outfits and is known for his bleach-blond hair. And it’s no secret that he doesn’t mind going topless, much like the way Tony has done the same for his Halloween outfit.

The Challenge fans react to the joke

One Instagram fan said: “He would have to create the illusion of taking about 1.5 feet off his height to make it super authentic lol. Who wants to bet Paulie does NOT see the good-natured humor in this costume.”

Another reacted, “You’re funny as hell,” while a fellow The Challenge follower said: “This may be my most favorite post ever. The way I cackled scared my dog!”

Some Reddit users didn’t quite latch on and genuinely thought Tony had dressed like Paulie for Halloween. “To me, this looks more like a Ken costume,” said a confused fan.

Tony and Paulie’s friendship

Tony and Paulie have never been uber close, but The Challenge co-stars are on good terms. When Tony’s home was destroyed in a hurricane, Paulie said, “Praying for you and your family brother ❤️.”

They both took part in The Challenge: Final Reckoning in 2018. Tony has had beef with Johnny Bananas on the MTV series but never with Paulie. Both are fan favorites who had left the show for a while.

Tony Raines’ Halloween outfit was never intended to be Paulie Calafiore, but fans have taken the Barbie inspiration and ran like the wind with it! Paulie recently returned to The Challenge but left in August.

WATCH THE CHALLENGE ON MTV EVERY WEDNESDAY