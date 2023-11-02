Tori and Zach Roloff ended the Halloween festivities by going trick-or-treating with their kids – and they looked adorable in their costumes.

With the spooky season officially over, the internet is sharing their best Halloween outfits on Instagram and Little People, Big World star, Tori Roloff, is no exception. The mom of four shared her picture-perfect Halloween snaps on Wednesday and we can’t handle the cuteness.

The TLC star, 31, and husband Zach Roloff celebrated October 31 with their kids – Jackson Kyle, 6, Lilah Ray, 3, and Josiah Luke, 17 months – by taking them trick-or-treating. The influencer mom shared photos of their best moments on Instagram.

In a carousel of images, the Roloff kids are seen smiling for a family photo, as well as with friends. Tori and Jackson followed a Marvel theme as they both sported Captain America costumes. The six-year-old wore a full suit while Tori sported the superhero shield as her Mickey Mouse headband.

Their only daughter transformed into an ice process as she wore a Frozen-inspired dress, while Josiah was an adorable chick hatching out of an egg. Zach declared his love for Argentina in their iconic blue and white striped soccer shirt.

“Just to be completely honest, I don’t think anyone had as much fun as Lilah did tonight!” the mom of four captioned. “She was thriving on the trick-or-treat trail! Such a fun night with friends!”

The extensive Roloff family was split for the holiday as Tori and Zach were joined by his mom, Amy Roloff. Matt, meanwhile, celebrated with Jeremy, Audrey, and their three kids: Ember, 6, Bode, 3, and Radley, 1.

Tori and Jackson celebrated Halloween early with mother-son Disney trip

Jackson was able to live out his superhero dreams earlier this month during a Disneyland getaway with Tori. The six-year-old wore the same Captain America suit as he rode the spinning teacups, performed tricks with a lightsaber, and posed with Spider-Man.

Zach and the remaining family were noticeably absent, prompting concerns about why Tori chose to leave her other children behind.

The 32-year-old clarified that the theme park was too crowded and noisy for three-year-old Lilah and Zach also wasn’t keen. As for Josiah, he “had no opinion,” Tori said.

After months of uncertainty and silence on the fate of Little People Big World, prayers have been answered courtesy of the Roloff patriarch.

Last week, the 62-year-old sat down for a reading of his 2018 children’s book and opened the floor to questions. One of the answers fans have been dying to know is when the show will return.

While Matt was unable to give an exact date or even a timeframe since he claims he’s occasionally the last to know, the farm owner confirmed that filming had been completed in August.

In July 2022, Amy revealed that filming was underway and season 24 premiered four months later. This suggests that season 25 could premiere in December.