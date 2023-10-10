Tyler Norris is all smiles when he arrives on Bachelor In Paradise in 2023. And despite Tyler being Rachel Recchia’s second ex-boyfriend to appear on the ABC show, she was smiling right back at him. It turns out that it’s not only Rachel who’s happy to see Tyler, as many fans have taken to social media to tweet their reactions to his casting.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler is no stranger to being a Bachelor star and his arrival in Paradise marks the second time he’s stepped foot on the sand. After rising to fame on The Bachelorette season 19, Tyler wanted to try and find love again on Bachelor In Paradise in 2022.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Tyler Norris arrives on Bachelor In Paradise

When Tyler Norris set foot on the Mexican beach, his cast mates instantly recognized him.

The Wrap shares an exclusive clip from Bachelor In Paradise‘s upcoming episode which sees Tyler arrive with a date card.

Rachel Recchia from The Bachelorette season 19 says: “Yep, another one of my ex-boyfriends is joining the beach.”

Sean McLaughlin, who formed a connection with Rachel, feels “anxious and nervous” over her and Tyler’s date as Olivia Lewis observes the pair’s body language.

Bachelorette star found love

Tyler and Rachel get to know one another again on Bachelor In Paradise in 2023.

The returning ABC star already had success on the show’s eighth season, but it’s clear that his romance with Brittany Galvin didn’t last as he’s now back to find love again.

Tyler was a contestant on Rachel’s 2022 season of The Bachelorette until Week 7 and came in fourth place. Rachel left the show with Tino Franco but things didn’t work out between the pair.

Bachelor In Paradise fans love Tyler

As Tyler adjusts to life back in Paradise and enjoys his date with Rachel, fans appear very pleased that he’s joined season 9.

One fan tweeted: “I don’t know about y’all but when I saw that Tyler was coming to the beach a smile grew so big on my face.”

Another said: “Aven AND TYLER omg now I’m definitely hooked.”

More are here for a rekindling of Tyler and Rachel’s relationship, tweeting: “Ok I wouldn’t be mad at Rachel and Tyler part 2…”

And others couldn’t contain their excitement at the reality TV star’s return: “TYLER IS BACK PARADISE IS IN FULL EFFECT.”

