Where is Uche at the Love is Blind reunion? It’s the question we’re all asking, especially as Netflix fans believe he “carried this season.” Uche was dating Aaliyah in the pods before she decided to leave. So what happened to Uche on Love is Blind?!

Love is Blind season 5 was a whirlwind. The Netflix show followed singletons hoping to find their match based on connection alone, removing the physical attraction part until they were engaged. Uche found out during his season that his ex, Lydia, was in the pods, and his romantic interest Aaliyah left as a result.

Where is Uche on the Love is Blind reunion?

Uche revealed that he had other commitments when the Love is Blind reunion was filmed. He told a fan: “I had a speaking engagement in Mexico that conflicted with the reunion. I posted about it on my profile.”

Two days before the season 5 reunion was released, Uche shared a snap of his Mexico trip. “The last day in Mexico was one to remember. Good food, fun entertainment, and warm conversations,” he penned.

When fans asked how he went to Mexico with no fiance – as that’s where the couples had their vacation after getting engaged – Uche confirmed: “This trip was recent and not related to the show.”

Uche says that he and Aaliyah dated after the show and shared their first kiss. It comes after Aaliyah departed the series before Uche could propose, and a later meet-up ended in tears.

He had turned down Aaliyah’s suggestion of giving a romance another try. However, Uche claims on the Miss Understood podcast that he “did continue a relationship with her.”

Uche revealed: “We met up and she apologized for leaving – I apologized for any miscommunication I have. We held hands. We shared our first kiss, and we decided to date off cameras.”

Uche gets mentioned at the reunion

Aaliyah tells Lydia at the reunion: “You told me you and Uche discussed coming on this show.” She later said: “I think everybody just wants answers and just be real.” So, what happened to Love is Blind’s Uche?

Uche’s Instagram is flooded with comments from fans wanting to know what happened to him. He told a commenter, “We [Uche and Lydia] did give it a chance. I’ll be speaking more on this soon.”

When a fan speculated, “She’s [Aaliyah] not his preference just like Kwame,” Uche responded: “False. false. And I’ll address this as well.” He also said in the Miss Understood podcast that Netflix approached him.

Uche added: “They said we could come back as an engaged couple, but we said no. And I think that is why they decided to change what happened and make it seem like I dumped her.”

