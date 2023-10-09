Veronica Rodriguez’s jaw was wired shut. But how did Veronica from 90 Day Fiance break her jaw and what happened to her? The TLC star was having a laugh with her brother before the incident.

Viewers watching the recent 90 Day Fiance episode on October 8 noticed that Veronica’s mouth looks different. Many are now asking what Veronica did to her jaw, which was broken in August 2023. The TLC star’s mouth has recently been spotted as she appears on Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance fans notice Veronica’s jaw

Veronica could barely move her mouth as she starred in 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk House Party on its October 9 episode. Many were unaware of what happened to Veronica on 90 Day Fiance.

One fan wrote on Twitter while watching the episode: “It’s freaking me out a little bit because Veronica can’t lick her lips and now I have to keep doing it. #90DayFiance.”

Another said: “A jaw wired shut is no joke! I was 29 after leaving a DV situation. I was wired for 36 days to reset my jaw. I lost 40 lbs that I didn’t need to lose. Just awful. Feel sorry for Veronica. #90DayFiance.”

How did Veronica from 90 Day Fiance break her jaw?

90 Day Fiance’s Veronica broke her jaw when she fell onto an ab roller during a fitness challenge. After Veronica told her co-stars, “In case you hadn’t noticed, I broke my jaw on an ab roller,” fans were in shock.

She was participating in a simple push-up challenge with her brother in Miami at the time of the incident. Veronica’s chin was ripped open and she required stitches, and a CT scan revealed three fractures.

She had fractures on her face, including two on her cheeks and one on her chin. At the time, Veronica was visiting her family to celebrate her birthday early and tried her mom’s ab wheel.

However, she didn’t realize it had an auto recoil feature. “So the little toy cars when you pull it back, it goes on its own and it’s meant to help you get back up,” said Veronica. But she had it on backward.

When she pulled up and went to push back out, it took off on her and slammed her face into a marble floor on a slab foundation. Veronica then had to be rushed to the ER.

Veronica’s jaw had to be wired shut to allow proper healing, and she needed at least six weeks to heal fully. At the end of September, she revealed on Instagram that she got unwired.

One fan told her, “You look amazing! Every pic you look skinnier and skinnier!!❤️.” Veronica replied: “Well my jaw is wired shut so I am but starting next week I’m going to be getting bigger and bigger 😂.”

Her followers noticed that Veronica had lost weight as a result of her broken jaw, as she could only eat liquid foods. She snapped back at a fan who commented on her weight loss:

“This is broken jaw weight loss and frankly I’m sick of everyone talking about my body and weight constantly. I have been the same weight (within a pound or 2) for over a year until a few weeks ago when I broke my jaw and since then I’ve lost an additional 5 lbs because I’m literally starving.”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK HOUSE PARTY SUNDAYS AT 11/10C