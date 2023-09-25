Statler Riley from 90 Day Fiance’s job makes her the ‘breadwinner’ in her romance with Dempsey. As she moves in with Dempsey, fans wonder how she’ll manage to pay for everything. So, what does 90 Day Fiance star Statler do for a living? She works from home, so she’ll often be with Dempsey…

When Dempsey asked Statler what she plans on doing for work, Statler said she “works from home.” It means she can work from anywhere in the world. Now that the 90 Day Fiance star is leaving the USA to live with Dempsey, her girlfriend won’t be working for the first few months while they’re on their trip.

Credit: 90 Day Fiance/TLC

What does Statler from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Statler works for the finance department of a freight logistics company. She used to work in an office setting, but ever since COVID-19 happened, Statler has been working from home.

“I love it, but it does make things a little chaotic sometimes,” Statler said. As a result of Statler having ADHD, 15 minutes is the maximum amount of time that she can focus on work.

She gets distracted a lot and ends up doing house chores such as doing laundry, doing dishes, and cleaning things. In the Tell All, Dempsey revealed she and Statler are buying a camper van.

Inside Dempsey’s job in the UK

Dempsey has a job as a caterer. She is the owner of Conscious Catering based in North Yorkshire but is unable to run the business while she is away on their camper van trip.

She mentions it is “retreat catering” and has nourishing dishes cooked and served with love. Dempsey also runs her own Cameo page which charges fans £21 per video, or £2 for a message.

Dempsey had been working for a friend’s staycation business called Kip & Nook in Darlington. Dempsey has started selling her possessions, so she could buy a camper van, but Statler hasn’t sold anything.

Statler is the ‘breadwinner’ in relationship

Statler has a lot of hesitations about her trip with Dempsey as the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star wants a financially independent partner but is trying to push herself as she’s trying to grow as a person.

They now wish to travel around the countries in Europe and will be traveling in a van full-time. Statler is waiting until the last second to sell her things because everything is getting “too overwhelming” for her.

Statler from 90 Day Fiance’s job makes her the “breadwinner” in their relationship. Dempsey recently traveled to Austin, Texas, to see where her girlfriend is from, and “loved” the place.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON TLC EVERY SUNDAY AT 8 PM