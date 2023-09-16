Following the success of Love After Lockup, WeTV launched a spin-off series that follows couples while one of them is still incarcerated. Viewers get to know the Love During Lockup cast members including Raneka Hayes and Asonta Gholston in the new season. However, one of the show’s stars tragically passed away in 2023.

In the all-new season of Love During Lockup, six pairs of civilians and inmates allow cameras in on their relationship as they navigate romance with one of them behind bars. Love During Lockup follows Asonta’s relationship with Raneka. Now, fans are learning of his untimely death.

Credit: WeTV/Love During Lockup

Asonta Gholston on Love During Lockup

Asonta Gholston, 32, and Raneka Hayes, 34, were cast as one of the couples taking part in Love During Lockup in 2023.

Speaking in the show’s trailer, Raneka says that the relationship they’re attempting to have is “totally different from a normal relationship.”

The two are seen communicating via video call and Raneka adds that she hadn’t met Asonta in person at the time.

Speaking on the show she said that she felt it was her “last chance at love.”

Raneka and her two children moved to Georgia to be closer to Asonta while he served time in prison.

Love After Lockup Asonta’s death

As the current season of Love During Lockup airs, fans have learned that Asonta tragically passed away at the age of 33.

He lost his life on September 1 and was laid to rest at Toccoa City Cemetery in Georgia on September 10.

Many WeTV viewers took to the guestbook of Asonta’s obituary to share their condolences, writing: “RIP.”

Updated A 2-car collision Friday evening at Hwy 106/Mize Road and the Hwy 17 Bypass left one dead, and sent four… Posted by WNEG Radio on Saturday, September 2, 2023

How did Asonta from Love After Lockup die?

Asonta, whose real name was Lacitrus Asonta Dubose Gholston, sadly passed away after being involved in a fatal car accident.

A Toccoa radio station, WNEG Radio, reported via their Facebook page that Asonta “was pronounced dead at the scene” after a two-car collision.

Taking to Facebook on September 3, Raneka wrote: “We always beefing and I ain’t never put my pride aside, but he know imma be on his a**. May your soul rest in peace Juwhop. I will always love u more than any women that stepped on earth and I mean et from the bottom of my soul #RestInPeaceAsonta.”

Many viewers of the show took to social media to pay tribute to Asonta. The hashtag ‘#RIPAsonta’ was trending on both TikTok and Twitter following the news of his death.

One fan tweeted: “RIPAsonta #loveafterlockup So sad!”