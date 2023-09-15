Bijoux Boutique’s soft opening was featured on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2023. The new store began making sales as soon as its doors were opened during season 6 episode 24. Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, hope for a bustling party at the store but don’t get exactly the turnout they expected.

Mike ‘The Situation’ rose to fame as a cast member of Jersey Shore in 2010 and appeared in every season of the MTV show. He then returned to screens on the show’s spin-off series, Family Vacation. He and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, break into the retail business during season 6. Now, fans asking questions about Mike’s net worth.

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

What is Bijoux Boutique?

Bijoux Boutique is a clothing store located in Middletown, New Jersey.

It’s owned and run by Mike The Situation’s wife, Lauren, and her close friend Gwendolyn.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren wrote: “…this accomplishment has me in my feels because I know how much I’ve worked for and dreamt of this moment BIJOUX would not be complete without my amazing partner and close friend Gwen Esposito.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star describes the boutique’s style as selling “women’s contemporary clothing.”

Mike is ‘excited and proud’

Speaking during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 24, Mike says that he’s “excited and proud” of his wife.

He said: “She’s opening up her own store, she’s been working on this for a long time.”

On the day of the boutique’s soft opening, Mike added: “I’m really proud today. Along with raising two kids right now, my wife put together a store and, now, today is her soft opening.”

He continued: “She was by my side and had supported me through recovery… through my imprisonment. So, I’ll be there every step of the way to help her and support her in any way in this business.”

Mike The Situation’s net worth

For the past 13 years, Mike has been a reality TV star. So, fans may be wondering how much of a net worth he has accumulated in 2023.

The Jersey Shore star dealt with addiction issues in his life and was supported by his wife on his journey to sobriety.

In 2020, Banyan Treatment Centers wrote: “Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is five years sober and a Banyan Treatment Centers recovery advocate.”

Mike also spent time in prison in 2018. He was sentenced to eight months in jail for “multiple tax offenses” writes USA Today.

Despite his challenges in life, Mike has. anet worth of $300,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth in 2023.

