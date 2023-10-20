What happened to Sandra Mason on The Golden Bachelor? She missed her daughter’s wedding only to end up falling ill during filming. Sandra is hoping to find love with Gerry Turner on the dating series.

*Spoilers*: Sandra Mason on The Bachelor spin-off, The Golden Bachelor, may have got the special rose on October 19. However, something happened during filming which meant she ended up on bed rest. We’ve got all the details on what really led to Sandra having to excuse herself for a while.

Credit: ABC/John Fleenor

What happened to Sandra on The Golden Bachelor?

Sandra fell ill after she stopped a game midway to tell cameras she shouldn’t be eating ice cream as she’s lactose intolerant. She persevered but has fans asking what happened to her on The Golden Bachelor.

While playing pickleball for Gerry Turner’s group date, Sandra was on a team with Nancy and called themselves the B****in’ Kitchen. Although she won the first round, she later had to go to bed.

During a game of Never Have I Ever which involved ice cream rather than alcohol, Sandra persevered, which resulted in her spending the rose ceremony sick in bed with stomach issues.

She missed her daughter’s wedding

Host Jesse Palmer points out that Sandra — who’s more than holding her own — has two artificial knees and is currently missing her daughter’s wedding. “My daughter is getting married today,” she confirmed.

“But I’ve got a goal,” Sandra told the cameras. “We’ve got to dig our heels in and we’ve got to give it our all.” Gerry later pulled Sandra aside and FaceTimed her daughter on her wedding day.

He felt deeply flattered at Sandra’s dedication and gave the group rose to Sandra without a second thought before she later had to go on bed rest after the Never Have I Ever game.

Get to know Sandra Mason

Sandra is a golf enthusiast and NFL lover. She has two daughters and once won Wheel of Fortune! The 75-year-old is “so ready to find the one.” “Her dream man is handsome, sensitive, and intelligent.

The retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia enjoys hanging out with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting, and playing racquetball. She describes herself as creative, patient, and independent.

Sandra on The Golden Bachelor says anything by Luther Vandross puts her in “the mood” and is very proud of her high credit score. She has 32 favorite NFL teams, AKA she loves all of them!

WATCH THE GOLDEN BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY THURSDAY AT 8 PM