Love Island Games will unite islanders worldwide for a second shot at love, so when is the 2023 start date and how can you watch? Here’s everything you need to know about the spinoff series.

As if two Love Island series in one year isn’t enough, a third is reaching our screen this fall. That’s right, the dating competition series is launching its first spin-off named Love Island Games.

The show will be reuniting fans across the globe as it recruits previous islanders from its UK, USA, and Australian lineups. So, pack your swimwear and your SPF – we’re heading to Fiji!

What is Love Island Games?

The spinoff brings together former islanders for couple and team challenges as they navigate new connections, dramatic recouplings, and bombshell arrivals.

Love Island Games will premiere on Peacock on November 1, 2023. Filming reportedly began in September in Fiji, the home of Love Island USA seasons 1 and 5.

UK legend Kady McDermott accidentally revealed filming was taking place in September on Sam Thompson and Pete Wick’s podcast. She was asked to appear on Love Island Games but declined since she just left the summer villa.

“I got asked to do Love Island The Games in September – I’ve had enough, I’m retired for the year. I’ll leave that one,” she said.

Host Maya Jama is currently in Fiji and shared a behind-the-scenes image last week. The 29-year-old uploaded a photo of herself in a dressing gown with a messy up-do after a long day of shooting.

“Really excited for you to see this show, I feel it’s gonna be majorrrrr,” she captioned.

UK viewers can access Peacock with a Sky or Now account. Now customers must sign up for a £9.99 entertainment pass for Peacock.

Rumored cast teases favorite islanders

Although the official cast lineup has yet to be revealed, reports of the rumored recruits have trickled onto the internet.

Here are the potential stars in Fiji:

Megan and Curtis are among the most highly-anticipated cast members given their iconic runs. UK blonde bombshell Megan entered the Mallorcan villa on day 8 and had her male co-stars infatuated with her confident and unexpected arrival. She placed fourth with Wes Nelson and they dated for six months before calling it quits.

Dancer Curtis also placed fourth with his partner, Maura Higgins, in 2019. The then 23-year-old was known as the group’s morning tea maker and villa’s love counselor, but his own connection with “half girlfriend” Amy Hart ended on a sour note as he shockingly admitted that something was missing.

Amy voluntarily left the villa after struggling to see Curtis move on with Maura. According to The Mirror, she attended 12 therapy sessions before walking out.