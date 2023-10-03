The Bask 46 chef on Kitchen Nightmares no longer works at the New Jersey restaurant. Gordon Ramsay arrived at Bask 46 in May to help improve the place. But is Bask 46 still open?

Gordon Ramsay‘s Kitchen Nightmares sees the award-winning chef basically tear apart and build declining restaurants back together, transforming the future of the eateries forever. Bask 46 appeared in season 2 of the new FOX season. We looked at where the New Jersey restaurant is now.

Meet the Bask 46 chef

Bobby Bayonne is the Bask 46 chef who faces the wrath of Gordon. The Bask 46 owner is Steve Baskinger. However, the chef no longer works at the Kitchen Nightmares restaurant at all.

At the end of the episode, the status update shares that Bobby appeared to be on board the changes, but he reportedly did not show up to work the next day and hasn’t gone back since.

On his Instagram, Bobby shares that Bask 46 couldn’t afford him when asked about his job there in June. He calls himself the culinary gangster and four months ago, began looking for a new chef role.

Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant visit

Gordon Ramsay visited Bask 46 in May 2023. The restaurant still offers an extensive menu of pizzas, grilled cheese dishes, salads, and a range of different-flavored chicken wings.

They also offer a Kitchen Nightmares tasting menu! At the time of Gordon’s visit, the restaurant was pretty new, having only been open for less than six months, and closed for improvements.

Gordon says that people are “taking away more food than they’re eating” while the executive chef admits that the “homemade cheese sauce” includes Cheez-Wiz. But Gordon is told the food is all “homemade.”

Is Bask 46 in New Jersey still open?

Yes, Bask 46 in New Jersey is still open following Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. They are open from 12 pm every day offering 24 beers on tap, a full dining menu, and brick oven pizzas.

Bask 46 hosted a watch party at the restaurant when their episode aired on October 2. The restaurant hosts a karaoke night every Thursday and regularly shows sporting events on TV.

They have marked the special items from Gordon Ramsay with a triple asterisk, including its ribeye steak. Bask 46 has a 4-star rating on 7+ Yelp reviews and a 4.5-star rating on 46+ Google reviews!

