Buddy Games is a brand new addition to the USA’s TV schedule in 2023. Kicking off on September 14, six teams go head-to-head for a cash prize. As the CBS show’s second episode airs on Thursday, September 21, let’s find out more about where Buddy Games is filmed.

After Big Brother airs on CBS, Buddy Games follows right behind. Whereas on BB25 the houseguests have to form alliances with strangers, Buddy Games is all about having fun with life-long friends. Some of the show’s cast members have been pals for decades. Now, they’re putting their friendships to the test on the competition series.

Credit: Buddy Games/CBS

Where is Buddy Games filmed?

CBS‘ Buddy Games kicked off its first episode with an outdoorsy challenge followed by a warm welcome at the cast’s accommodation.

The series is set in a lakeside location and sees the cast enjoy a summer camp for adults.

Before it became a TV show, the original Buddy Games, played by host Josh and his friends, was held in his hometown.

However, the reality series is filmed in Botoga, Colombia.

The teams are tasked with mental and physical challenges as they live together in a picturesque lake house during their time on the show.

Buddy Games prize

There are 24 contestants taking part in the Buddy Games in 2023.

They all make up the show’s six teams of four friends.

The groups have to take part in a variety of wild challenges all in a bid to win themselves the $200,000 prize. Plus, whoever wins gets bragging rights as the show’s first-ever winner and a Buddy Games trophy.

Who is the show’s host?

The all-new CBS show is hosted by actor Josh Duhamel.

He’s 50 years old and hails from North Dakota.

Josh’s idea for the reality TV show came from his own experiences in life.

He and his North Dakota friends held their own Buddy Games each year among themselves.

Each August, he and his friends get together for their annual games.

Nowadays, he holds his own competition in Minnesota but in his youth he would play in North Dakota where he grew up.

WATCH BUDDY GAMES THURSDAYS AT 9PM ON CBS