Celebrity SAS 2023 is finally here, as the likes of Matt Hancock, Amber Turner, and James Argent head to “jungle hell.” Wading through water was just a small part of the recruit’s day in the new location. So, where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 filmed?

It’s the most savage selection course of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins yet, taking a new group of recruits into the deepest, darkest, most unforgiving jungle in the world. Leading the Directing Staff (DS) is Billy (Mark Billingham), who spent half his military career serving in the jungle. He is joined by returning DS, Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes, and a new member, Chris Oliver, a former Special Forces Operator.

Where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 filmed?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 was filmed in Thung Ui, North Vietnam. It is a tourist attraction popular with visitors. In English, the Vietnamese word ‘thung’ loosely translates to ‘valley’.

Described as “the deepest, darkest, most unforgiving jungle in the world,” Thung Ui Ninh Binh is surrounded by the jungle and is roughly 60 miles from the country’s capital, Hanoi.

The first two seasons of SAS: Who Dares Wins were filmed in the Scottish Hebrides. They then changed location to South America, the Andes in Chile, as well as the dry deserts of Jordan.

‘Deepest’ and ‘unforgiving’ jungle

DS staff Rudy Reyes revealed that filming in Vietnam was an “emotional homecoming” for him. He said: “My father was a US Marine who did multiple tours of duty in the Vietnam War.”

He added: “Because of those scars inside and out I never knew him while he was alive […] It was an honor to work with the gracious Vietnamese people to bring the best SAS: Who Dares Wins series yet.”

Recruit Teddy Soares, from Love Island, said: “When I saw we were going to Vietnam, I thought, “Oh my goodness. Surely, there are different kinds of spiders out there, reptiles I’ve never seen in my entire life.”

Billy served in a jungle during military

As the series’ DS with the most jungle warfare military experience, Billy Billingham MBE is taking over the Chief Instructor reigns. He spent 27 years in the military, reaching the highest NCO rank in the SAS.

Starting his career in the Belize jungle in 1984, and ending his army career in the jungle in 2008 in Brunei, Billy is an advanced Jungle Warfare with training in Malaysia, Indonesia, Belize, British Guiana, and Africa.

When he left the military, he was the senior military instructor in the world’s leading jungle warfare training school. His co-star Foxy said: “We’ve got Billy as Chief Instructor, which makes total sense, for this course, as he has the most experience leading military operations and training in the jungle.”

