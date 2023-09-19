As HGTV’s Tough Love with Hilary Farr returns for its second season, viewers are curious to know where Hilary Farr’s design studio is located. The designer and TV star is back in 2023 renovating homes and, in turn, transforming people’s lives.

From redesigning bachelor pads to bringing outdated properties into the 21st century, Hilary has her work cut out in Tough Love season 2. The HGTV series kicks off from September 4 and sees the internationally renowned designer as fans have never seen her before.

Where is Hilary Farr’s design studio?

Renovation guru Hilary Farr was born in Canada but raised in London.

Nowadays, she spends most of her time in North America. Her design business has offices in both Toronto, Canada, and New York in the USA per HGTV.

Hilary’s US-based design studio is likely the one featured on Tough Love with Hilary Farr season 2 as she is seen renovating homes in the States in the 2023 episodes.

Hilary Farr redesigns homes in the USA

Hilary’s career in home renovation has taken her all over the world. She has redesigned properties in Australia, the UK, and all over America.

During Tough Love’s second season, the HGTV star is renovating homes in North Carolina, as well as more locations across the USA.

A casting call for the show requires applicants to be based in the Raleigh and Durham area of North Carolina.

Tough Love with Hilary Farr season 1 was filmed in the Philadelphia area. The show is produced by a New York and Philadelphia-based company named Balthazar Entertainment.

Tough Love star caters to clients all over

Canada is where Hilary calls home. It’s also where she films another HGTV show, Love It Or List It with David Visentin.

However, Hilary’s LinkedIn page states that she’s based in New York. It also says that she caters to clients “from both sides of the border, some of whom have been with me from the day they were married to their fourth home and now their fourth child.”

Tough Love with Hilary Farr season 2 see Hilary helping people who hail from all over the world.

Episode 3, From Ukraine with Love, sees Amy and Max have their home reimagined after they welcomed their niece and nephew from Ukraine into their home.

Speaking during the episode, Hilary said that she was grateful to be able to help the family.

