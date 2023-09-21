Nathanial Valentino on Married At First Sight has fans asking, where is he from?! Even before checking out the MAFS star Nathanial on Instagram, many recognized him from Geordie Shore. However, that wasn’t his first rodeo, as he was on multiple TV shows before the famous cant, “Let’s get mortal.”

Married At First Sight UK saw Nathanial Valentino marry a total stranger. He tied the knot with Ella Morgan, and things seemed to be going well – until he called her out for being a stripper in the past. As it turns out, the on-screen dramatics aren’t a first for the reality TV star…

Copyright: CPL / Channel 4

Meet Nathanial on Married at First Sight

Nathanial was described by Ella as “sexy” from the moment they laid eyes on each other, and he said: “How gorgeous are you?” From Manchester, Nathanial is 36 and works in marketing and events.

He is pansexual and wants to find someone who has gone through major life experiences, like him. When talking about work, Nathanial expressed how he didn’t want to sit in an office.

The MAFS star also works in PR and presenting, and is based across Mykonos and Manchester. He was matched with Ella Morgan on the E4 show but has hinted that they are no longer together.

Where is Nathanial Valentino from?

Nathanial Valentino, from Manchester, is best known for starring on Geordie Shore. However, he’s also baffled fans who are convinced they know him from multiple reality shows, and they’re right.

He starred in Million Dollar Baby in 2015 as well as Lateysha Grace’s show Young Free and Single in the same year. He went on a date with Laura and was in a love triangle with her and Tom.

Included in Nathanial from MAFS’ Instagram 10K followers are Ex on the Beach star Jemma Lucy, Towie’s Bobby Norris, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire, and Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison and Chloe Ferry.

Inside his Geordie Shore days

Nathanial starred on Geordie Shore: Hot Girl Summer in 2021. He is close friends with Sophie Kasaei and Bethan Kershaw, having gone on multiple nights out with them in Manchester.

He’s friends with a couple of Casa Amor Islanders too, posting on nights out and hanging out with Jade Affleck and Natalia Zoppa. Nathanial also features Rita Ora and Will.I.Am on his Instagram page.

So if you were wondering where Married at First Sight star Nathanial Valentino is from, it’s likely that you’ve seen him on Geordie Shore, another reality show, or on a celebrity’s social media page.

