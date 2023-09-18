ITV’s My Mum Your Dad follows parents looking for love once again, but where is the stunning filming location? Take a look inside the dreamy house.

After the immense success of Love Island, ITV is channelling its efforts into the older dating scene.

The new series, My Mum Your Dad, follows a group of single parents hoping to find The One – again. The participants have been nominated by their children and are observed by them from a secret bunker as their parents go on dates.

Presented by Davina McCall, viewers will witness love stories kick off in the sprawling estate where the parents will be residing during the show, so here’s what we know about the ITV location.

Credit ITV youtube channel

Where is the My Mum Your Dad house?

The My Mum, Your Dad house is located in Midhurst, West Sussex. The countryside manor is reportedly worth £8 million and occupies 45 acres of land.

The location is believed to be the 11-bed, nine-bath Viola House. It has not been confirmed by ITV, but press images of the property’s external gardens, design, and the swimming pool match exactly to the 19,000sq ft country home.

Other luxurious features include a two-storey reception hall; a separate detached, four-bedroom cottage with its own gardens; a tennis court; and golf driving range; an outdoor pool; and a football pitch.

It’s fair to say that the parents will never run out of activities – or date ideas.

Even Davina has given the property her seal of approval, calling it “the most romantic countryside location”.

Inside the show’s picturesque filming location

The gardens are pruned to perfection:

©ITV

An open-plan kitchen to ensure group gatherings:

©ITV

How does this elegant pool complex compare to Love Island’s outdoor infinity pool?

©ITV

A romantic secluded spot so the parents can pull each other for a chat:

©ITV

The Bunker, where all the spying happens:

©ITV

A silver tub that could probably fit the entire cast:

©ITV

The luxurious dining area for group meals:

©ITV