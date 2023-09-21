My 600-lb Life star Joyce’s update is on fans’ minds after the 2020 TLC star failed to meet her weight loss goals. She was one of the show’s heaviest at 758lb (343kg). What’s the latest on Joyce?

Dr. Now spends his days helping morbidly obese people reach their weight goals so that they can qualify for weight loss surgery. One of his clients was Joyce on My 600-lb Life. She sought Dr. Now’s help when it got to a point where she couldn’t do normal tasks and felt severely depressed.

Credit: My 600-lb Life/TLC

Who is Joyce from My 600-lb Life?

Joyce from My 600-lb Life’s weight problems began at a young age when her parents got divorced. By age 20, she was 400lb and she had reached over 750lb when she reached 44 years old.

She had got down to 600lb but still struggled with the smallest of tasks, needing a friend to help her bathe and move around. Dr. Now offered her the chance to change for the better.

However, he grew increasingly impatient when she didn’t lose the weight she needed. She was in a critical condition, which included having mobility issues due to her short height, which is 4ft 11in.

Her journey on the TLC show

Joyce needs home health care 24/7 and hasn’t left the house in 3 years. But getting to Dr. Now in Houston is just the first step. He prescribed therapy where Joyce revisited an unhappy past with her mom.

When following Dr. Now’s program, Joyce felt that following a 1200-calorie diet was not helping her lose weight. Joyce was able to drop 134 pounds but left the program after nine months.

The doctor told her she needed to lose more weight before surgery. Joyce also said she was having a heart attack and thought the scales were wrong when she weighed herself.

Joyce hasn’t had a My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? update episode like many of her co-stars. She has taken herself away from the limelight but often shares music videos on her Facebook page.

She now works for an insurance company, as revealed in November 2022, which shows her immense progress since the series. Joyce ended the show weighing in at 623lb, having lost a total of 134lb.

Joyce had three surgeries in her life and wrote in May 2022: “I can say finally that since 2019 I have not had to take a daily dose of doxycycline and maybe I can surgically get my lymphedema removed.”

Another update says: “I still struggle but it is getting better. I now know strength from inside like no other. I don’t care if the public sees me as a success, I feel I am. I brought myself from dying to starting to gain my old life back. It’s not happening as fast as I hoped but it is happening, every week is better than last!”

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA at (800) 931-2237.

