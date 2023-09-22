Spoilers: Lydia on Love is Blind season 5 meets Milton, a Pokemon player who calls her his “number 1 pick” off the get-go. We found the Love is Blind stars on Instagram and spotted hints as to where Lydia and Milton are now. Lydia claims on the Netflix show that she’s “now mature enough to get married.”

Love is Blind is the popular Netflix show where strangers meet in pods and get to know each other, before knowing what they look like physically. After an engagement, they finally meet. So, where are Lydia and Milton now following their Love is Blind season 5 romance?

Meet Lydia on Love is Blind

Lydia on Love is Blind season 5 is a 32-year-old geologist. After turning 30, Lydia is now “emotionally mature enough to be married” and wants to find a tall, dark, and handsome guy with a big personality.

She has zero patience for men who can’t communicate, as the key to her heart is “transparency and emotional maturity.” Lydia Arleen wants to find a forever kind of love “not based on looks.”

Lydia’s Instagram as Love is Blind plays out reveals she’s a “poetry lover” with 2.9K followers. From Puerto Rico and now living in Houston, Texas, she has traveled to many places, including the UK!

Season 5 star Milton is a Pokemon player

Milton on Love is Blind is a 25-year-old petroleum engineer. He might be the youngest guy in the pods, but he believes he’s mature enough to start looking for his future wife.

Milton is typically drawn to women who are older than he is, but he doesn’t have a specific type when dating. His biggest turnoff is people who have “no ambition,” as Milton is focused on his career.

Now that he’s back in the dating scene, he’s hoping not to repeat mistakes from past relationships, as he has a tendency to self-sabotage and “never let people inside.”

Where Lydia and Milton are now

Lydia and Milton on Love is Blind develop a strong connection. With a shared passion for geology, he tells her: “If you’re into rocks and minerals, then we can observe things under my polarizing microscope.”

Milton declares that Lydia is his top pick straight away. But she’s more skeptical, as their six-year age gap, and the fact that he’s younger than her brother sparks concern and pushes her closer to Izzy.

He proves that he’s wise beyond his years by providing a safe space for her to be fully vulnerable. “I crave so hard to be loved for who I am and I wanna be seen for who I am,” she tells him.

Milton decides to pop the question and the two get engaged. He says: “You’d be a great wife and great mother. You’re like my best friend. I feel like I’ve definitely fallen in love with you during the journey.”

Neither Love Is Blind’s Lydia nor Milton follow each other on Instagram and haven’t commented on any pics. Plus, another sign of where they are now is that Lydia’s Facebook status says she’s single.

