My 600-Lb Life follows a year in the life of a morbidly obese person as they seek help from renowned bariatric surgeon, Dr Younan Nowzaradan, famously known as Dr Now. Samantha Mason, Thederick Barnes, and Leneathra Reed were one of the many who resorted to the show as their last attempt to change their lives so Reality Titbit looks into their latest weight loss update.

Credit TLC UK YouTube channel

My 600-Lb Life’s Leneathra, Samantha, and Thederick now

Leneathra Reed

Soaking in this beautiful Son-Shine while waiting to clock in at work! No filters, no makeup , just pure good old… Posted by Leneathra Reed on Friday, September 22, 2023

Leneathra, 43, appeared on My 600-Lb Life season 8 weighing over 650lbs. As a new mom, she was balancing the grueling weight loss journey with parenting duties. Her weight dramatically increased after a breast reduction surgery led to health complications, and she had to be put on life support. She was also put on steroid medication at one point and suffered a collapsed lung.

The mom of one joined Dr Now’s strict diet with a positive attitude, where she rejoined her gym and followed his 1200-calorie-a-day plan.

At the end of month five, Leneathra had lost only 29lbs, and quit the program before any major weight changes.

Although TLC cameras no longer documented her life, Reed eventually continued the diet but she has not revealed much about her journey. During My 600-Lb Life, Leneathra was noticeably frustrated with how her weight barely dropped despite “not eating”.

Her recent Facebook updates, however, show that she is in a much happier place as she dedicates her time to furthering her daughter Kenlyn’s pageant career. The six-year-old recently competed for Miss Magnolia State Young Miss 2023.

Samantha Mason

Samantha Mason made her TLC debut in season 9 episode 1. She remained a memorable cast member as she weighed over 800lbs, partly due to her job as a fetish model where she was paid to eat on camera.

During the show, she revealed that she previously weighed 950lbs, prompting fears that obesity would take her life, leaving her daughter without a mother.

In an October 2021 TikTok, Samantha recorded herself sitting in a hospital bed, noting that she started at 998lbs and shrunk down to 543lbs. She underwent gastric sleeve surgery one year before.

Fast forward to November 2022, Mason described her lower body as “still kind of hippo”, while her upper body is “giraffe” after shedding about 650lbs since her TV appearance.

Since losing weight, Samantha has been less active in the cam community.

Thederick Barnes

TLC viewers met Thederick Barnes in season 9 episode 2. At the time, the Florida native weighed 740lbs, meaning he was dependent on his mother. After his first consultation with Dr Now, Thederick pushed himself to stick to the diet and exercise twice a day. He dropped 125lbs in preparation for surgery, which Dr Now approved.

Unfortunately, tests revealed that his heart was too weak for bariatric surgery, so doctors advised him to lose more weight before any procedures.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Barnes, 36, continued working with Dr Now and eventually received bariatric surgery and had his lymphedema removed.