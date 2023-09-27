Rosa and Craig on Grand Designs plan to convert a railway reservoir into a home in the Wye Valley. So, where are the Channel 4 couple now? We’ve got all the gossip after their life-changing renovation…

Kevin McCloud meets Rosa and her partner Craig on Grand Designs, who are turning a century-old, family-owned, decommissioned steam railway reservoir into a home. Their radical plan involves punching holes to allow light to flood in, a mezzanine with views across the valley, and a concrete extension with four bedrooms. Rosa plans to have the reservoir home she has dreamt of since childhood.

Rosa and Craig on Grand Designs

Rosa and Craig feature on Grand Designs, hoping to create a home out of a railway reservoir. Their property build – which started off as a brick water system – airs in season 24 episode 1.

The history of the building and the way in which it used to operate had to be at the forefront of the design while ensuring little impact on the surrounding residents in the small Herefordshire hamlet.

They ended up cutting the single-storey extension sub-surface and into the hillside and upgraded the building fabric, to create a highly insulated building, while making it energy-efficient.

Railway reservoir to Wye Valley home

The Grand Designs Wye Valley home involved blown budgets, a tight deadline of wanting to be done by Christmas, and pregnancy. They want to turn an old railway reservoir into a striking, modern home.

However, the plans aren’t to everyone’s taste. Rosa’s mum isn’t too convinced and one contractor likens the build to a multi-storey car park, while the couple’s huge scope doesn’t match their bank balance.

Finances rapidly spiral and the schedule grows from 12 months to over three years. Rosa and Craig kept working at it and eventually got the dream Wye Valley home they’d always wanted!

Where the couple is now

Rosa and Craig are sharing their journey to build their family home on Instagram. They had the final touches added to their dream property in June and are living happily as a family of three.

They have also been living it up in Ibiza, Spain, and went on a family holiday to Dubai in June 2022. Over the last two years, Rosa and Craig have been navigating parenting life for their son, Leo.

Grand Designs was filmed back in 2020 when Rosa fell pregnant. She was in her third trimester in December of that year when she and Craig were on a holiday in the Maldives.

