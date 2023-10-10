After five long years of waiting, the hugely anticipated Big Brother UK is back on screens in 2023. Sunday, October 8 saw the series 20 contestants arrive in their new home. Now, fans are curious to know where the Big Brother house is located.

BBUK has been home to some iconic reality TV moments. From the early days of Kate Lawler and Brian Dowling winning the show to Gemma Collins‘ hilarious antics on the celebrity version, there have been countless memories created. However, Big Brother fans may be surprised to know that the four walls seen on the 2023 show aren’t the same ones that housed past contestants such as Nadia Almada.

©Initial TV

Where is the Big Brother 2023 house?

As Big Brother UK series 20’s contestants all head into the brightly decorated house, fans are curious to know more about where they’re spending the next few weeks.

The 2023 Big Brother house is located at Garden Studios which is a huge studio complex in North West London, reports Metro UK.

Garden Studios describes itself as “London’s largest studio complex” sprawling a “total of 300,173 sq ft,” on its website.

The studios are very newly built as they were constructed in 2020.

Original BB house was demolished

When the Channel 5 version of Big Brother was scrapped five years ago, the house went along with it.

The famous Elstree Studios location was the place where many BB housemates called home for over 15 years.

The old location, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, was where the Big Brother house was located from series 3 onwards, which kicked off in 2002.

In early 2019, the demolition of the Elstree Studios BB house was complete.

BB UK House is ‘vast’

Though there is still a lot to discover for both the housemates and viewers of Big Brother 2023, the first impressions of the house appear to be positive all around.

The @BB_Superfan Twitter page and @BBonblast share a walkthrough video of the house where it’s described as having “nightclub vibes,” as well as being “vast.”

ITV also unveiled a brand new Dairy Room Chair in 2023 which is “made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester.”

