Countryfile’s bobble ramble hat for 2023 is officially up for sale! The Children in Need Countryfile episode aired on Sunday, October 29. So, where can you buy the Countryfile hat?

Every year, Children in Need raises millions for young people who need help. The 2022 appeal on BBC raised a whopping £35 million! You can help this year by buying the Countryfile 2023 accessory.

Credit: BBC Studios/Justine Bateson

Countryfile bobble hat for 2023

The hat is made from 100% lambswool that was dyed and spun into the softest of yarns at a mill in Yorkshire which has a rich 200-year-old heritage. The yarn then headed to Kilmarnock in Scotland.

Knitwear manufacturer, Robert Mackie of Scotland, transformed it into the BBC’s very own Countryfile Bobble Hat in an adult size. There are also Pudsey Beanie Bears, Pudsey Ears, and a travel cup.

The children featured on the October 29 episode were seen wearing the stripy hat, featuring blue, green, and orange stripes, with the yellow bobble on the top, to keep their heads warm.

Price of Children in Need hat

The Countryfile ramble hat costs £20. A minimum of 23% of the price benefits the BBC Children in Need. There are cheaper items available, including:

Prices include postage and packaging, while a standard delivery service takes between five to seven working days. To wash, it is recommended to give the hat a cool hand wash with care.

Where to buy Countryfile bobble hat

You can buy the Countryfile bobble hat for 2023 on the BBC Children in Need website. If you prefer to shop in person, ASDA is currently selling several merchandise for the fundraiser.

One Stop shops are offering Pudsey bears and ears, as well as other merch. Greggs is also selling sweet treats for Children in Need while F. Hinds sells a Pudsey alarm clock, a trinket box, and a money box!

The Countryfile bobble hat itself features the same design as last year. You can also go on the official website to donate money if you’d prefer not to buy an item.