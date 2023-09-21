Billy and Bonny Monger on Race Across The World’s celebrity cast are taking on 10,000km from Morocco to Norway, visiting 24 countries as they go. They are one pair of four famous parents and their loved ones setting out to complete the ultimate race. Billy Monger was in a crash in 2017.

He is a Formula 1 racer who lost his legs in a crash aged 17. Billy Monger had both his legs amputated after being involved in a high-speed horror smash at Donington Park in April 2017. Now, he’s joining Race Across The World with the support of his sister, Bonny, by his side.

Credit: Studio Lambert Ltd

Who is Billy on Race Across The World?

Billy Monger – or “Billy Whizz” – is a 21-year-old British racing driver, who raced in British F4 in 2016 and 2017. It all started at the age of three. His father, a former kart racer, bought him his first go-kart.

Before his accident, he was heavily involved in kart racing all over the UK and the Channel Islands, as well as a successful Ginetta Junior racer. Then in 2019 and 2020, he gave analysis for Channel 4’s F1 coverage.

He went on to compete in the Formula 3 Euroformula Open championship for Carlin Motorsport – who he currently races for. Billy achieved his first single-seater race win in the Pau Grand Prix in May 2019!

Meet his sister Bonny Monger

Bonny Monger is a film and TV hair and make-up artist, as well as a sister to Billy. The 23-year-old, from Redhill, Surrey, went to Reigate College before getting into the make-up industry for Fireball Films Ltd.

She has worked for the company since April 2022. Previously, Bonny has been a make-up artist for Cross Plains Productions and Red Gun, as well as a property department coordinator and an electrician.

Describing herself as a “wine and tequila enthusiast” on her Instagram bio, she’s now competing in Celebrity Race Across The World with her younger brother, Billy.

Billy Monger’s crash in 2017

In April 2017, three weeks before his 18th, Billy was critically injured in a collision at Donington Park that resulted in both of his legs having to be amputated, one below and the other above the knee.

His vehicle had crashed at high speed into the back of Finnish driver Patrik Pasma. After treatment and therapy, Monger returned to competition in November 2017.

One fan wrote: “As an amputee who really struggles with walking distances, am totally in awe of double amputee Billy Monger on #RaceAcrosstheWorld right now – he’s smashing it!”

