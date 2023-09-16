Channel 4’s Gogglebox features many familiar faces in 2023 including Jenny and Lee, Pete and Sophie, and Dave and Shirley. Series 22 of the hit show welcomes a pair of newcomers to the famous sofa, so let’s find out more about newcomers to Gogglebox, Elaine and Seb.

Since 2013, Gogglebox has been a huge hit with Channel 4 viewers, so much so that the show is now in its 22nd series. Each week, the series’ cast members have their say on the week’s telly. The all-new series kicked off on Friday, September 8.

Meet Gogglebox’s Elaine and Seb

Gogglebox series 22 episode 2 introduced viewers to a new family in 2023.

Mother and son duo Elaine and Seb are the latest additions to the Channel 4 show.

Speaking during their Gogglebox debut, Seb said that he and his mum are “outspoken.”

The two appear to be super close, but watching My Mum Your Dad, Elaine admitted it would be “cringey” if her son had to watch her “flirting” on TV.

Duo hails from Forest of Dean

The stars of Gogglebox hail from all over the UK, Ellie and Izzi film the show from Leeds while Dave and Shirley are from Caerphilly, Wales.

Newcomers Elaine and Seb come from The Forest of Dean.

The mother-son duo’s famous home region is well known for being a royal hunting forest back in Medieval times. It’s located in Gloucestershire.

New Gogglebox stars welcomed to the family

After making their first Gogglebox appearance on September 15, many of Seb and Elaine’s fellow cast members have taken to social media to welcome them to the family.

Jane and Simon wrote: “Welcome Elaine and Seb.”

Tristan Plummer was another of the current cast members to welcome them to the show.

Viewers of the show have also taken to Twitter to have their say on the newbies.

One fan tweeted their thoughts: “Liking them already, can’t wait to see more of them on the show.”

WATCH GOGGLEBOX FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4