Amos on Great British Bake Off is seriously tall, with a height that towers over his fellow bakers. He’s getting ready to steal the nation’s heart as he prepares to bake in front of Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding, and Alison Hammond. So, how tall is Amos on Bake Off, and what’s his Instagram?

As The Great British Bake Off 2023 line-up pre-heats their ovens, Amos is one of the contestants who describes his bakes as “traditional with a modern twist.” As a child, Amos was always amazed by his mum’s ability to whip up delicious bakes at a moment’s notice. This makes her both the inspiration and the role model for his own commitment to some serious baking.

Credit: Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Who is Amos on Bake Off?

Amos is a film and theatre enthusiast, theme-park lover, and hospitality professional. He grew up in Nottingham with his mum and sister but now lives and works in North London.

The Great British Bake Off star describes his bakes as a labour of love – his style is colourful and chic with keen attention to detail, and he loves exploring different flavour profiles.

He compares his baking style to the converted church that he now lives in, calling both his style and home “traditional with a modern twist”. Amos currently manages a deli.

Height and age

Amos is 43 years old. He towers above his Bake Off co-stars and exclusively told Reality Titbit he is 6ft 5in. He joked: “Although, there’s more to me than my height! Haha. I’m 6ft 5in tall, just think catwalk model.” Fans are already convinced they’ll love Amos, with one writing: “This man will be the one we all fall for!”

The grocery store manager’s friend wrote on his social media: “The kindest person who listens to all your problems and in return bakes you a cake to make you feel good again.”

He describes himself as “love and light” on his Facebook page. A friend commented: “Hang on….you’re on Bake Off?!?! I just looked at the comments!!! Amos this is YOUR TIME!!! Reach for the Baking Soda Stars!”

Meet Amos on Instagram

Amos has 543 followers at the time of writing. He often goes out with his mum and friends and if he isn’t surrounded by loved ones, is in the kitchen practising his baking skills.

He recently made challah bread with sesame seeds, the first bread he ever made. Amos wrote: ” I tend not to bake bread too often as I just can’t stop myself from eating it all in one go! Haha.”

Amos also made a delicious-looking raspberry and cherry vanilla cake and blackberry friands!

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM