Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 premieres on September 25, 2023 with several new cast members, including Jack Luby. The TLC star will be taking over as Mustique’s head chef. Here’s everything you need to know about the talented cook – from his culinary career to his life outside of the kitchen.

Below Deck Mediterranean returns with season 8 tonight (September 25, 2023) featuring a host of fresh and familiar faces.

One of the new crew members will be taking charge of the kitchen: Jack Luby. The British chef is debuting in the Bravo franchise as they sail the beautiful Italian Rivier.

Meet Below Deck Mediterranean season 8’s Jack Luby

Born on August 24 in Liverpool, England, Chef Jack Luby is a Virgo with an addictive British accent.

The newcomer has three years of yachting experience under his belt, which is on the lower end compared to his crewmates. However, he’s a star in the kitchen as he has worked as a chef for 14 years.

Speaking of wizards, he’s a self-proclaimed “wizard on the dancefloor”, so expect him to bust some moves with the clients – or while he’s whipping up a dish.

When he’s not aboard a super-yacht, you’ll find Jack creating travel and cooking content for his YouTube channel or staying active with boxing, CrossFit and hiking.

According to his Bravo profile, Luby’s wildest charter guest story was the time he forced a diver to catch a fresh sea urchin after Jack accidentally threw away the urchin the guest personally caught. Shouldn’t Luby have retrieved it himself?

When asked about “the one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people,” the new reality star admitted that off-charter, it’s easy to forget that he doesn’t own the yacht himself.

For photos of Jack’s incredible dishes, check out his Instagram:

The remaining cast of season 8