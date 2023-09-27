Cole Sturgis of Thorne Bay, Alaska, joins the Life Below Zero cast of 2023. Meet Cole Sturgis’ wife-to-be, and what it’s like to live off the grid. Cole and his family spend their days floating on the ocean…

Life Below Zero follows people living in Alaska while they talk about their daily struggles and explain the different techniques they use to survive in a sub-zero-degree environment. Cole Sturgis is the newest Life Below Zero cast member to join the line-up. So, who is Life Below Zero 2023 cast member Cole?

Who is Cole Sturgis from Thorne Bay, Alaska?

Cole Sturgis from Thorne Bay, Alaska, is a father of three. His family lives on one of the last remaining float houses in Alaska, while the Life Below Zero star is a timber wolf cutter.

He jokes that his full-time job is “filling the freezer” on his Facebook page. Cole often shares his off-grid lifestyle on TikTok, where he has accumulated at least 1,208 followers.

Cole home-schools his daughters and says living in Alaska is “good for the soul.” He and his family “try to sustain on what this land around here provides us,” and “what the ocean gives us.”

Does Cole Life Below Zero have a wife?

Cole Sturgis’ wife-to-be is his fiance Amanda. He wrote on Facebook: “Well, when God puts someone this awesome in your life there’s not much you can do about it and I wasn’t looking, she just showed up.”

The couple regularly go fishing together. Amanda Faggard Baker is a woman of many talents: fisherwoman, former bartender, traveler, and camping enthusiast.

From Molalla, Oregon, she studied at the University of Nevada, Reno. The 36-year-old often shares videos on TikTok of their off-grid lifestyle. Cole Sturgis told his wife-to-be: “You’ve been life-changing for us all.”

Family’s two-storey floating home

The Sturgis family involves three daughters who live with Cole on Life Below Zero. He regularly goes on the hunt for food in the ocean, as one big fish is their food for 24 hours.

It takes a lot of work to maintain their two-storey floating home on the Thorne Bay, Alaska, ocean. They live on Prince Wales Island surrounded by trees and water, with no cars going past.

Cole said: “If you do not do the maintenance, nature will reclaim everything that was taken from it.” They also own a boat which Cole regularly goes out on to collect their daily food.

