As The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s reunion episodes air, fans are curious to know more about Courtney Rhodes and who her ex-husband is. The newcomer joined season 15 as a ‘friend’ of the cast but Kenya Moore refers to two of her co-stars as “enemies.”

Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Monyetta Shaw, and Courtney Rhodes all sat on either side of Andy Cohen during the RHOA reunion in 2023. The ladies hashed out season 15 with the show’s grand finale seeing Drew and her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, come to blows.

Courtney Rhodes’ ex-husband

In 2023, Courtney joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a “friend” of Shereé’s and later emerged as the “cousin” of Ralph Pittman.

Although she joined RHOA, Courtney, 48, isn’t technically a “housewife.”

She was previously married to businessman Les Bond, writes Hip Hollywood. However, she’s now single.

Per his LinkedIn page, Les is Chicago-based and has worked as CEO of Attucks Asset Management, LLC for the past 22 years.

Courtney has a daughter

Before marrying her businessman ex, Courtney welcomed her first child with music producer Bryce Wilson.

Bryce, 50, is a two-time Grammy Award winner and was one-half of the musical duo Groove Theory in the late nineties.

Bravo star Courtney and her ex, Bryce, are co-parents to their 25-year-old daughter, Jala.

Cast warns ‘kids are off limits’

During the RHOA reunion part 2, Courtney and Drew argue over Drew’s marriage to Ralph.

Kenya said that Courtney “has ammunition against” Drew and described the two as “enemies.”

In the midst of the reunion, the RHOA cast members tell Courtney that “kids are off limits,” after Drew told her not to speak about her son.

Drew also said that Courtney and Ralph “met yesterday,” and Kenya said that the two didn’t know one another.

However, speaking on The Morning Hustle, Courtney said that she and Ralph’s relationship “was natural.”

She explained that her “aunt’s house is the connection” between them and that they’re “not play cousins.”

She added: “He was at my aunt’s funeral so I don’t know how play that is, right?”

Credit: Bravo YouTube channel