Kim Plath has a boyfriend, Kenneth Palmer, whose been introduced to the Welcome to Plathville family. Barry Plath doesn’t appear to have a girlfriend after he split from Kim. Who is Kim’s new beau?

As Welcome to Plathville‘s family drama plays out on TLC, Kim’s entire life has changed. She’s only gone and got a new boyfriend! He’s been pictured posing with the Plathville family in a recent picture…

Credit: Welcome to Plathville/TLC

Who is Kim Plath’s boyfriend?

Kim Plath’s boyfriend is called Kenneth Palmer. He gives her “warm fuzzies” and is spoken about in Welcome to Plathville’s current season. She has also moved in with her new beau recently.

Kenneth posed for a picture with Kim’s children, in a selfie taken by Micah Plath. The photo features Kim, Ken Palmer, Micah, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. In the back row beside Amber is a young, unknown lady.

Kim, 50, revealed her new relationship when she identified Kenneth as her boyfriend as part of her reopened case following her arrest for driving under the influence in October 2022. InTouchWeekly reports Plath pleaded guilty, was handed a $963 fine and given probation and community service.

Barry Plath doesn’t have a girlfriend

Although Kim Plath has a boyfriend, Barry Plath does not have a girlfriend. He was recently pictured enjoying a Labor Day vacation with his children – without Kim around.

Kim previously told Barry that she wasn’t “happy” during a June 2022 episode, while Barry admitted he felt “betrayed” by her. “One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s shaken up,” he said.

Barry has recently been working on increasing his fitness levels and has seen a remarkable transformation, often working out with his son, Micah, who works as a model.

Kim and Barry Plath’s separation

Kim and Barry Plath are parents to ten children, some who have moved away from home and other little ones who still live at their home farm. The married couple separated in June 2022.

Kim began experimenting with her dancing days again, and both she and Barry became unsure about whether their 25 years of being wed were still working. They then announced they were getting a divorce.

Before deciding to divorce, the couple tried living apart when Kim moved out of the family home. The pair first met at church and were just friends at first, until the voice of God told her to marry Barry.

