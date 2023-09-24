Layton Williams joins Strictly with his partner, Nikita. Let’s get to know Layton Williams’ parents and find out whether he has a partner outside of the BBC show. He’s already been hailed “very talented…”

It’s official. Get your dancing shoes on as Strictly Come Dancing is now back on our screens every single weekend on BBC One. Layton Williams joins the competition alongside Nikita, his Strictly partner. His Instagram bio reveals that he “has his finger in all pies.”

Photo by David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Layton Williams?

Layton Williams on Strictly is an English actor, dancer, and singer. He is known for playing the role of Stephen Carmichael in the television series Bad Education and for his work in the West End theatre.

His first job was at the age of twelve playing the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical on London’s West End. During his childhood, he played Young Michael Jackson in Thriller – Live Musical.

Layton was also Kylie in the BBC series Beautiful People and featured in the CBBC documentary series School for Stars, which documented life at the acting school Italia Conti.

Strictly star’s love life

Layton’s Strictly partner is Nikita Kuzmin, but in the real world, he is single. Williams is gay and has spoken about coming to terms with his sexuality while working on Billy Elliot in London.

He confirmed he wanted to be paired with a male dance partner on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. And Layton’s wish was his command! He told iNews: “I was loved but I was living a double life.”

Layton added: “That’s normal for a queer kid, you never feel comfortable being 100 percent yourself. That’s why I’m so out of the box now. That’s why gay people are so iconic.”

Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Meet Layton’s parents

Layton Williams’ parents include a white mother, Michelle Forshaw, and a father of Jamaican descent. The Strictly star, 29, was born on September 13, 1994, in Bury, Greater Manchester.

His family are from Manchester though he moved away to London when he was 11 to pursue his acting career. His paternal grandparents are from Jamaica, but his father was born in the UK.

He wrote of his family on Twitter: “Mum, step Dad, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 1 nephew & his Mum, 2 grandparents, 2 great grandmothers, 1 great grandfather, 1 aunt & 1 cousin. #Home.”

Layton’s mother has been featured on his Instagram, attending one of his glamorous events with him. Jack Whitehall’s mum calls herself Layton’s “fake mother” and “loves his real mama”.

