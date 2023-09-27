Monica Garcia’s ex-husband Mike is facing a second divorce with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) newbie. She didn’t have to work because her estranged husband was the “breadwinner” of their family. Mother-of-four Monica shares three kids with Mike, but who is her ex-husband?

She has a fake Louis Vuitton bag and claimed she wouldn’t be able to afford the $60,000 diamond ring that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Lisa Barlow lost. However, when she was still in a relationship with her husband, Mike, Monica never had to work. He owns their former family home which is worth $425,000, The US Sun reports as per court documents.

Credit: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City/Bravo

Who is Monica Garcia’s ex-husband Mike?

Monica Garcia’s ex-husband Mike is the father of three daughters. They are going through a second divorce after first tying the knot in September 2009, having split the first time after an “entanglement.”

During a shopping trip with Heather Gay, Monica revealed she “f**ked” her brother-in-law for 18 months. The Brea Baby founder went on to say that she told her bishop about the affair because she “felt guilty.”

She was “shunned from everyone and unwelcome everywhere,” describing it as “truly one of the worst experiences of my life.” Monica described her brother-in-law as her “husband’s sister – her husband.”

Mike owns their former family home

During their marriage, it appears the couple lived in a modest home that now is estimated to be worth around $425,000. The house is owned by Mike, according to real estate records obtained by The Sun.

According to court docs, Monica’s estimated gross monthly income at the time of their divorce was over $4,500. Mike, who made less than Monica, was ordered to pay her $399 per month in child support.

She has primary custody of the kids. Monica has revealed she didn’t have to work because her ex was the breadwinner of the family. The RHOSLC star welcomed her eldest daughter, Bri, from a previous relationship.

Monica now works for herself

Monica on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s ex-husband may have been the breadwinner, but she now runs her own business, Brea Baby. She is the founder and creative director of the company.

The Bravo star started the business in 2018, selling $20 baby swaddles. “I started Brea Baby while quietly sitting on my living room couch one night,” Monica revealed.

Although she wore a fake Louis Vuitton bag that she claims was from former star Jen Shah, who she worked for, Monica does own a real designer accessory but “couldn’t afford” Lisa Barlow’s lost $60K ring.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C