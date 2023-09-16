It’s time to clear the weekend schedule and gear up for some glittery goodness as this year’s Strictly Come Dancing stars are set to take to the dance floor. Nikita Kanda is one of the series 21 contestants. She’ll compete alongside Corrie actresses, comedians, TV presenters, and tennis players.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back for the 2023 show. Made In Chelsea stars, stage actors, journalists, and Channel 4 News presenters are all ready to jive, cha cha, rumba, and waltz their way to the top. However, there can only be one Strictly winner. That will be decided by judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas this year.

Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Who is Nikita Kanda on Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Nikita Kanda is best known for being a morning radio show host.

She is the host of BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast show. Nikita took up the role of presenter in 2022 after a year at the network.

Viewers may also recognise Nikita from The One Show as she has appeared on the show as a reporter during her career.

How old is Nikita Kanda?

Radio host and TV presenter Nikita was born on July 28, 1995 in Birmingham.

She’s 28 years old and given her birthday, the Strictly star is a “confident and courageous” Leo, according to So Syncd.

If radio host Nikita could pick her movie week character, she said that she’d opt for some main character energy and become Sandy from Grease. She said: “Leather, big hair, yeah, I’d be up for that.”

When it comes to Nikita’s favorite Strictly moment, she cited Judi Love’s “twerking,” speaking to BBC, as well as Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s “silent dance.”

Strictly star says her dancing is ‘terrible’

Ahead of the series 21 competition, Strictly star Nikita admitted that her dancing skills are “terrible,” and that she “hasn’t done much prep.”

Speaking to BBC, she said: “No, I am terrible. Like I’ve done acting and a bit singing in the past, but never dancing.”

Nikita spoke of how she felt before the show’s first episode on September 16: “I am so nervous about dancing live on national TV, I am sweating thinking about it.”

The 28-year-old added that she’s going to bring “sass, spice, and that Asian flavour” to Strictly this year.

Speaking of her dancing style, she said: “I’m just a bit of a raver. I was in Ibiza recently and I’m just like one hand up in the air. That’s all I could do, so I’m looking forward to seeing how this goes.”

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING AT 6:35 SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16 ON BBC ONE