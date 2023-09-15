Buddy Games paid tribute to Keith Sayres during its first episode on September 14, 2023. The all-new CBS show is hosted by Josh Duhamel. The series sees six teams go head-to-head in the ‘Buddy Games’ inspired by Josh’s own games played between him and his childhood friends. After the show’s premiere a moment was allocated to remember Keith.

CBS shows including Survivor and Buddy Games feature different contestants who are often the focus of each series. However, there’s a whole host of people working behind the scenes to bring reality competition series to screens. The late Keith Sayres was a much-loved member of the production team.

Buddy Games remembers Keith Sayres

After Buddy Games season 1 episode 1 played out, the show took a moment to remember one of its producers, Keith Sayres.

A message appeared on-screen reading: “In Memory of Keith Sayres.”

Keith worked as a Field Producer on the episode and is listed in the credits with a slightly different name spelling of Keith Sayers.

Keith Sayres worked on Survivor

As well as working as a producer on Buddy Games, Keith Sayres also worked on more CBS shows including Survivor.

Keith’s IMDb page lists him as a producer on CBS show Survivor’s spin-off series, Married At First Sight, and TV series Little Women: Terra’s Little Family.

He also worked as a contestant coordinator and in the editorial department for Survivor.

What happened to producer Keith?

Buddy Games was filmed from August to December 2022 per Supervising Producer Chris Marchard’s LinkedIn page.

Keith Sayres sadly passed away just months after filming wrapped in February 2023.

A Go Fund Me page in Keith’s name reads: “Keith “Feezy” Sayres was love, light and consistency. He was an amazing human being to everyone he encountered and he lived life to the fullest with the highest of intentions. He has now gone home to rest and on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 he gained his wings.”

The page states that Keith was born in Buffalo, New York and this was where he would be laid to rest.

