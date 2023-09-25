Aaliyah decided to leave Love is Blind season 5 after finding out about Uche and Lydia’s history. Fans are scrambling to Love is Blind stars Aaliyah, Lydia, and Uche’s Instagram pages as a result of her departure. We’ve got the scoop on what really happened between the love triangle…

Why did Aaliyah leave Love is Blind?

Aaliyah left Love is Blind in season 5 because she found out her love interest, Uche, was Lydia’s ex. The fact was too much for her to be around in close proximity. Aaliyah and Uche were close to engagement.

When Aaliyah confronts Lydia about keeping her in the dark about Uche, the two women seem to resolve the issue, but Lydia can’t stop telling Aaliyah how much she knows about Uche.

She told Entertainment Weekly that she “felt like it was the best decision for me.” Aaliyah added: “I just knew, moving forward, that wasn’t ideally the type of situation I’d want going into an engagement.”

Season 5 – Uche and Lydia’s history

Uche and Lydia had been together just three months before Love is Blind began filming. Both Uche and Lydia kept that secret from Aaliyah throughout the rest of the experiment until his big reveal.

Flashbacks in episode 4 revealed that Lydia recognized Uche’s name and voice during their first date at the beginning of filming, and after an awkward few minutes, Uche realized that Lydia was his ex.

Lydia wants to continue dating Uche in the pods, but he tells her it would ruin the authenticity of the experiment. She told her love interest Milton an abridged version of her past with Uche.

Although he needed a break to process everything, Milton ultimately proposed to her the next day. He didn’t want a past relationship from before she met him to ruin what they had.

Inside their Instagram post-exit

Love is Blind star Uche’s Instagram is not followed by Aaliyah, and he doesn’t follow her. Lydia and Aaliyah also don’t appear to be friends following her Netflix show exit.

Aaliyah from Love is Blind’s Instagram has limited comments on her pictures and does not feature any pictures with potential love interests. Otherwise, Lydia’s Facebook status says she is single.

A fan who said they “gasped” when Uche realized he knew Lydia received a response from him. He wrote: “Kinda crazy huh?” after revealing he was asked to go on the show, rather than applying.

