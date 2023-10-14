Winter House is back this year with many familiar faces returning for a fun-filled and snowy season. Season 3 also brings lots of newcomers to the Bravo show, as well as a cosy-looking new location. So, let’s find out more about where Winter House is filmed…

Kyle Cooke, Kory Keefer, Amanda Batula, as well as Summer House‘s Danielle Olivera, and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel are all featured in the Winter House season 3 trailer. As Kyle and Amanda await pregnancy test results, sparks fly between some of the other Bravo stars.

Where is Winter House filmed?

Winter House fans will remember seasons 1 and 2 being filmed in Vermont.

The filming location was Nine Hearths Drive in the town of Stowe, writes Burlington Free Press.

Since the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Bravo show has switched up its filming location.

This year, cameras are capturing all the Winter House action from Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Winter House season 3’s trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the drama that’s in store during this year’s show.

Fans can get their popcorn ready for the season 3 premiere date on Tuesday, October 24.

Episode 1 kicks off at 9 pm ET on Bravo and the show airs weekly on Tuesdays.

When was Winter House filmed?

Winter House seasons 1 and 2 both premiered in October. The first two series of the Bravo show were filmed earlier in the same year. Season 2 was filmed in March 2022, writes People.

In the same vein, it’s likely that this year the stars’ two-week vacation was filmed in the Spring of 2023.

With Bravo stars from five different shows mingling together for season 3, some romances are brewing. Sparks are flying between Vanderpump Rules stars and Below Deck alums as well as Summer House stars.

