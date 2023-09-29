The Winter House season 3 season preview has lots of Bravo fans asking questions. The show is set to be a huge mixing pot of reality stars from all kinds of shows including Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, Family Karma, and more. While the majority of the trailer shows a lot of the self-explanatory drama to come, one clip has some viewers asking if Amanda Batula is pregnant.

Kyle Cooke, 41, and Amanda Batula, 32, have been Bravo stars on Summer House and Winter House for years. The couple returns for another season of Winter House in 2023 alongside Jason Cameron, Kory Keefer, and a whole lot of newbies. Relationship drama rocks the whole house at points of season 3, but it appears that Kyle and Amanda may have news of their own to deal with in the fresh series.

Amanda Batula sparks ‘pregnant’ rumors

Ahead of Winter House season 3’s premiere, Bravo released a trailer that gives fans a hectic-looking glimpse into what’s to come in 2023.

Winter House OG’s Kyle and Amanda are offering hugs and getting competitive in fancy dress one moment, and in the next, they’re waiting for pregnancy test results.

A clip from season three shows Kyle telling Amanda that they have to wait “one to three minutes,” before adding that he’s “nervous.”

Amanda and Kyle are married

Loyal Bravo viewers will have followed along as Kyle and Amanda’s relationship has developed over the years.

The two first appeared on Summer House in 2017 with Kyle featuring as a main cast member and Amanda as a “friend” of the cast.

The two have also been on Winter House since it first started in 2021.

During their time on the reality TV shows, they got engaged in 2018 and later married in 2021 in New Jersey.

The couple has faced fertility issues

In the latest Summer House season, Amanda explained that after getting married, she assumed that “everything goes right,” when it comes to “getting pregnant and having kids,” reports People.

Amanda opened up on the 2023 show about potential fertility issues and suspected that her hormones may have been “out of whack.”

She and her season 7 co-stars and friends, Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo took fertility tests during the season to shed some light on what could’ve been going on with their bodies.

Amanda cried in the season and said to Kyle: “You understand that we can’t get pregnant yet, right?”

She also asked Carl Radke: “What if there’s something wrong?”

After doing the fertility test, Amanda’s results showed “seemingly normal” results which caused her more confusion as she didn’t know what was “off.”

However, it now looks like Amanda and Kyle’s journey to parenthood may be moving forward as they wait for pregnancy test results in Winter House season 3.

