Winter House is back this October and along with many returning faces to the show such as Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, there are some newbies joining the cast. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz and Below Deck’s Katie Flood appear to be flirting their way through season 3.

The Winter House trailer sees Tom and another Below Deck star, Alex Propson professing their love for one another. But, the love on the show isn’t just limited to romances. Alex and Danielle Olivera form a connection and it looks like Tom and Katie do, too.

Photo by Lily Lawrence/Getty Images for Kari Feinstein

Tom Schwartz and Katie Flood join Winter House

Bravo stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Flood are welcomed into the Winter House this October.

They’re set to mingle with the likes of Jordan Emanuel from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Brian Benni from Family Karma, and Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under.

Despite being from two totally different realms of reality shows, Tom and Katie appear to hit it off, judging by the season 3 trailer.

Tom and Katie Flood flirt

Bravo stars Tom and Katie are seen enjoying one another’s company as they take a drive on Winter House.

Katie explains that she’s “single,” in the car and Tom replies: “Oh, do you come here often?”

The trailer then cuts to a different scene where Katie is seen revealing to Danielle and Malia White that she “finds herself attracted to Tom.”

Fans may have met Katie already from her appearance on Below Deck: Mediterranean season 6.

Now, she’s relieving herself of her Chief Stewardess duties and embarks on a winter of flirting and fun.

Winter House star ‘could never’

After Katie admits she “likes” Tom in the season 3 preview, he also tells Danielle that he finds Katie “so hot.”

But, the Vanderpump Rules star is in a predicament as he says he “could never hook up with someone named Katie.”

Tom adds in a confessional: “This is the universe f***ing with me. It’s a good joke”

The reality TV star was previously married to fellow Vanderpump cast member Katie Maloney for five years.

WATCH WINTER HOUSE ON BRAVO FROM OCTOBER 24 AT 9/8C